Primroses love Scotland. Sometimes we wish our weather was warmer and sunnier, but our native primroses, Primula vulgaris, keep on flowering in Scotland’s cool, damp shade.

Primula vulgaris is one of 400 different primula species, not to mention their many more cultivars. A few of these Primulas, named after the old French ‘prime rose’, have been grown here for centuries.

Nearly 400 years ago, Scots gardener John Reid grew tender auricula and polyanthus species for ‘parterre & Bordures.’ He said they should be gathered for ‘garlands, wreaths and crowns’.

Now we grow primulas from as far away as the Himalayas but nothing is more evocative of spring than our classic Easter primroses. Here in Scotland and throughout the rest of Europe, this gorgeous little flower was once used for Easter posies and decorations.

This year, in mid to late March, a month before Easter, clumps of little lemon beauties started bursting out across the bank below our orchard.

Admittedly primroses are hard pressed to flower on cue. After all we celebrate Easter at different times every year.

But that aside, we do enjoy primroses much earlier than some time ago. Climate change strikes again.

As we all know, winters are usually milder and spring starts earlier than in the past.

It would certainly be interesting and useful to firm up our general impressions by recording changes that we observe in the garden. When are, for example, primroses flowering this year?

How will this change in future years?

The Caley [Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society] would like gardeners to start recording what they see: when plants emerge and flower, when different birds arrive in the garden and when they see the first bumblebee etc.

Why not note this down and send the information to the Caley who will log what they receive. Send to: feedback@rchs.co.uk

And back to primulas. The Caley will be hosting an Auricula and Primula Show on Sunday 1 May at The McHattie Room, Saughton Park Walled Garden, Edinburgh, 12.15 - 3.45pm.

PLANT OF THE WEEK

Carrot ‘Atlas’ is a round, orange carrot that can be eaten when the roots are small, only 3cm in diameter.

So, unlike most carrots, you won’t have to prepare a bed 15-20cm deep and can grow this variety in stony or heavy soil.

Start sowing when the ground is warm or use a large pot.

Break up the soil surface so it is fine and crumbly.

Mark out a shallow drill with the rake, remove the watering can rose, water along the drill and sow the seed thinly.

Just cover the seed and firm gently with the butt of the rake.

Keep the soil moist and the seed germinates in 14-21 days.

Remember to cover with insect mesh to protect against the risk of carrot fly damage.