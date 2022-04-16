Easter Day when I was a lass meant a new dress, Start- rite sandals, white ankle socks and a straw hat. As I recall it was always sunny.

It also meant our first chocolate after six weeks sacrifices of Lent and hard-boiled eggs, painted in fancy colours and rolled down a hill. These eggs ended up mucky, bashed, and chipped but it didn’t stop us picking off the shell and easting the creamy yellow yolk.

Have a go, any water colour paint works. The eggs can be rescued and tucked into this delicious curry kedgeree for Easter Monday Brunch.

Buona Pasqua!

Ingredients:

2 large undyed smoked haddock

2 fresh bay leaves

water

50g butter

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 large onion

1 tablespoon hot curry powder

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 green cardamom pods, bashed open

½ cinnamon stick

2 tablespoons raisins or sultanas

200g basmati rice

Zest and juice half a lemon

Sea salt and black pepper

4 large free- range eggs, hard boiled, peeled and quartered

Flat- leaf- parsley and a few sprigs of fresh coriander finely chopped.

Method:

Use your fingers to press the flesh of the fish and remove any bones.

Rinse and place in a shallow pan.

Add enough cold water to just cover the fish.

Snap the bay leaves to release the flavour and add.

Bring the fish to a gentle simmer, remove from the heat leaving and leave to cook in the warm

water.

Warm the butter and oil in a wide saucepan.

Peel and slice the onion finely. Add to the pan and stir.

Cook with the lid on cook for 5 -10 minutes until the onion is softened and translucent.

Add the curry powder and turmeric and cook for a few minutes while stirring to release their flavour.

Add the basmati rice and stir.

Now add the drained water from the fish and enough cold water so that the liquid level above the rice in approximately 3-4 cm.

Add the cardamom and cinnamon sticks and raisins, cover and cook on a low heat for 8-10 minutes until the rice is cooked and the liquid has been absorbed.

Check the rice is cooked with a bite, adding more water if needed.

Once cooked fluff the grains with a fork and check seasoning adding sea salt and freshly grated black pepper to taste.

Remove the cardamom and cinnamon stick.

Add the lemon juice and zest.

Flake the cooked fish into the rice and gently stir together.

Serve on a large plate decorated with the pieces of hardboiled egg.

Scatter with freshly chopped flat leaf parsley and cardamom.

Mary Contini OBE is a writer and Director of Valvona & Crolla ltd.

