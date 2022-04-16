THE DRAKE, GLASGOW
Roast lamb is a traditional Easter Sunday lunch dish. A roast with all the trimmings, on the other hand, is a winner any time of year.
The Drake has nailed it with their daytime meals featuring roast pork loin, roast striploin of beef, roast chicken supreme, or roast butternut squash and whatever roast you choose, it will be served with Yorkshire puddings, roast potato, carrot, cabbage, cauliflower cheese, and gravy. If you still have room for dessert, there's spiced rhubarb and ginger crumble with cinnamon ice cream, sticky toffee pud, and I.J. Mellis cheese.
IG: @thedrakeglasgow
GRAIN AND GRIND, GLASGOW
Hearty menus don't have to be the norm for Easter weekend. If you prefer something more low-key and relaxed, a good coffee shop and bakery is the way to go.
Expect bespoke Easter treats - Creme Egg Brownies, Creme Egg Scotch eggs, and peanut butter and chocolate mille-feuille - Yum! Grain and Grind has locations in Battlefield, Cathcart, Strathbungo, Giffnock, Govanhill, and the West End, so you're sure to find one close to home. @grainandgrindgla
THE CHOCOLATARIUM, EDINBURGH
It wouldn't be Easter without a lot of chocolate, and The Chocolatarium's award-winning tours will take you on a journey through the wonderful world of chocolate.
Located off the Royal Mile in Edinburgh's Old Town, in this 75-minute chocolate experience, you will taste Scottish chocolate, learn how chocolate is made, and create your own chocolate bar to take home. There are more than 30 different Scottish and international chocolates to choose from and it's fun for all the family.
IG: @chocolatarium
Tweet: @HelloSkapa
IG: @HelloSkapa
