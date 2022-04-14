A MAJOR road has been forced to close after a trailer caught fire sparking traffic chaos.

Emergency services were called to the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass at Calder around 11am after reports of the blaze.

The westbound lanes remain fully closed as firefighters, while one lane in the eastbound direction has reopened.

Police Scotland confirmed there are no reports of any injuries at the moment, however, firefighters remain at the scene.

Drivers are being urged to use alternative routes and can expect delays of upward of 30 minutes as of 1pm.

A Police Scotland statement added: "There are no reports of injuries. Emergency services are at the scene and officers are diverting traffic."

Traffic Scotland initially reported at 10.40am that the Edinburgh City Bypass was closed in both directions at the Calder junction due to a "lorry that is on fire".

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.39am on Thursday, April 14 to reports of a lorry on fire at the Edinburgh City bypass westbound, on the A720 Calder to Hermiston Gait.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and firefighters are currently still at the scene where a fire is affecting one articulated trailer.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.”