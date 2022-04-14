A SHAMED doctor has been found guilty of sex crimes against 48 female patients.

Krishna Singh, 72, abused his position to prey on his many victims over 35 years.

His targets included a rape victim, teenage children and pregnant women.

They were subjected to kissing, groping, inappropriate examinations and sleazy comments during appointments.

Prosecutors described how the predator was “hiding in plain sight” over the four decades.

He was even awarded an MBE for medical services during that time.

But, when one woman bravely reported him to the authorities in 2018 it sparked a massive probe into the GP’s offending.

Singh denied the crimes during a two month trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

He insisted the patients were wrong - and that some of the examinations were what he had been taught during medical training in India.

Singh was today/yesterday convicted of 54 charges against the victims.

The crimes mainly consisted of multiple sexual and indecent assault.

He was found not proven on nine others charges and not guilty on a further two.

The offences mainly occurred at medical practices in North Lanarkshire, but also at a hospital accident and emergency department, a police station as well as during visits to patients' homes.

The charges spanned between February 1983 and May 2018.

Singh, of Airdrie, Lanarkshire, had been seen as a trusted pillar of the local community treating generations of families since becoming a GP in the area in the early 1980s.

It lead to him also being employed as a police casualty surgeon, which included examining victims of sexual violence.

But, he soon gained a notoriety among female patients for how he behaved.

Many became so uncomfortable going to see him that they insisted a friend or relative joined them at appointments.

In her speech to jurors, prosecutor Angela Gray said: "The Crown case is that Dr Singh was in a routine of offending against women.

"Sometimes subtle or camouflaged, other times obvious and flagrant.

"Sexual offending was part of his working life. Access to women as when the situation arose and taking the chances when he could.

"A quick feel, a look in an intimate area, an indecent comment.

"This was his way of working, Hiding in plain sight."

Woman after woman came into the witness box to recount how they had suffered at his hands.

Among those was a 50 year-old hospital worker who was examined by Singh at Motherwell police station in March 2008 after she reported being raped.

The woman was left shocked after the GP quizzed her on whether sex was consensual.

She told jurors: "He asked me if I had been wearing a skirt and I said I was wearing a jeans and t-shirt.

"He asked how low my top was and if my cleavage was showing.

"He was asking if I was being provocative...he said 'so, you are not a good time girl'."

The woman's ordeal was made worse when she went on to be molested by the GP.

Another ex-patient told how Singh would "press and prod" around her pant line even if it was a check up on a sore throat.

She was initially a teenager when going to see the GP and said it was a "running joke" between friends what Singh was like.

But, asked now what she thought, the 39-year-old mum stated: "If that was my daughter, I would be sitting in the dock on a murder charge. No professional should act like that."

A man admitted to jurors how he threatened to assault Singh after catching him groping his then-pregnant wife at an appointment in the mid-90s.

The witness recalled: "Dr Singh came towards us and put his hands - palms facing up - and then squeezed her breasts two or three times.

"He then said: 'Your breasts are getting big'.

"I said: 'Get your hands off her...or I will punch you through the window'. He then scurried away."

Other victims told how they thought of Singh as a "creep" and a "wee pervert".

One woman who was attacked told the trial: "He was like Benny Hill, he came with both hands, groped my breasts and said 'big boobies'. He laughed."

Another tried to make her medication last longer to delay having to go back and see him.

The court heard how victims were often hesitant about reporting Singh through the years.

Women felt they would not be heard as Singh was latterly senior partner at the surgery and his wife was practice manager.

Asked why she had not spoken up at the time, one victim - who was a youngster at the time - told the jury "maybe naivete".

She went on: "I thought me being a teenager or young adult, well, who is going to believe me above an adult in a respected position."

But, one woman bravely came forward in 2018 leading to the doctor finally being brought to justice.

She complained to NHS Lanarkshire after being inspired by the 'Me Too' movement in light of Harvey Weinstein Hollywood scandal.

The 30-year-old had been molested in 2012, which included her being kissed and Singh looking down her underwear.

In her letter, she said: "Inappropriate behaviour took place on a couple of occasions when I required medical attention.

"I was asked if I was having sex with my boyfriend and he told me not to."

In court, Singh denied the crimes and claimed things like touching breasts "simultaneously" had been taught to him during medical training in India.

But, one fellow medic who worked in the country dismissed that.

He showed no emotion as the verdict were read out today/yesterday.

Jurors had been out for more than two days deliberating.