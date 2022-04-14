A 40-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of five police officers in Inverness by throwing Molotov cocktail-type bottles at them.

The charges against Krzystof Andrusczak follow an incident in Inverness which occurred on March 31.

Mr Andrusczak also faces charges of wilful fire raising and possessing two knives and a metal chain.

He appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court where he made no plea and was committed for further examination.

His solicitor John MacColl said his client had been remanded to the State Hospital in Carstairs for a psychiatric assessment.

 