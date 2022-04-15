A 46-year-old man has been charged in connection with two deaths in Coatbridge, police have confirmed.

Officers attended High Coats Flats in Coates Street in the town following a concern for person call on Sunday, April 10, and the body of John Paul Duffy, 51, was found within.

As part of their investigation officers also attended at a property nearby in Calder Street around 5.35pm on Tuesday, April 12, and the body of a woman was found.

She has now been named as 26-year-old Emma Baillie and her death, along with that of Mr Duffy, is being treated as murder.

The man charged is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Saturday, Apri 16l, 2022.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Grant said: “I would also like to reassure the public that officers are working to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and there is an increased police presence in the area. If you have any concerns call us on 101 or speak to officers.

“Extensive enquiries are continuing into both deaths and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either of them in recent weeks as we seek to establish their movements.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2360 of Sunday, 10 April, 2022, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Detectives have also set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information.

The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) is a website that gives the public access to a form so they can send information directly to the major incident teams based at the Scottish Crime Campus and can be accessed here.