WOULD you believe it, as Victor Meldrew might say, the sun comes out to play and goes away just as fast but don't worry, folks, because it's apparently just around the corner again so I thought we could take a look at crisp patio whites.
All you need for a good patio white is refreshing acidity, fruit and a good book. If you opt for something fermented or matured in oak and it can add some toasty buttery flavours then consider that a bonus.
My go-to patio white is still Sauvignon Blanc and preferably from Marlborough in New Zealand where they transform the grape into super-ripe gooseberry flavours with enough to strip paint. My all-time favourites come from the Whitehaven and Cloudy Bay vineyards but I've learned to expect a decent glug from anything designated Marlborough these days, such is their quality.
My other patio mistress is Chardonnay and I no longer care how many groans that results in. The grape has been dissed far too often but it's still the premier white grape and is capable of creating some jaw-dropping flavours. If you can't afford the stellar prices of Burgundy or the Napa Valley, then aim for South Africa with vineyards like DeWetshof and Journeys End producing some incredible styles.
Sainsburys Taste the difference South African Chardonnay
I lightly chilled this one and was rewarded with a lovely nose of warm apples and a crisp citrus palate with rounded notes of vanilla on the finish. Its fruity, refreshing and at this price, just perfect for the summer.
www.sainsburys.co.uk £10
Greywacke Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough
Without doubt one of the best from this venerated region. The gooseberries are literally leaping out of the glass and the palate is packed with more of the same in addition to soft expansive tropical fruits. Absolutely gorgeous.
www.winedelivered.co.uk £18.99
