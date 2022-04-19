With so many options out there, finding the best online slots is far from easy. Worse yet, the search can be both time-consuming and expensive if you don't know where to start.

To help you out, we’ve tested hundreds of slots and online casinos with one goal: to single out the best from the rest.

To learn more about the best online casinos for real money slots, continue reading our in-depth guide below — it has all the info you're looking for.

Best Online Slots

1. Slots Empire (Caesar’s Empire) — Our Best Online Slots Site Overall

Pros

Visually pleasing interface

277% first deposit bonus

200+ real money slots

24/7 customer support

Flexepin and crypto payments accepted

Cons

Limited table game selection

Could have more software developers

First up we have Slots Empire, a relatively new online casino that's known for its eye-catching Ancient Roman aesthetic and stunning 277% first deposit bonus.

If you're looking for a world-class spot to play slots online, it doesn't get much better than Slots Empire.

Game Selection - 4.8/5

Slots Empire hosts just over 250 games, the vast majority of which are online slot games. If you take a moment and survey the site's title selection, you'll notice that only two game developers are featured — RTG and Visionary iGaming.

While this may seem limiting, remember that these two developers are responsible for some of the industry’s most popular slot games, including titles like Cash Bandits, Achilles, WildFire 7's, and our personal favourite here — Caesar’s Empire.

In addition to its selection of three and five-reel slots, this real money slots casino stocks a handful of six-reel games. If you're new to the world of online slots, know that 6-reel games are a fairly recent invention and not something you'll find at most online slots casinos.

While slots are no doubt the heavy focus, there is a small collection of casino games available, including 14 versions of video poker and a handful of blackjack and specialty games.

Bonuses - 4.9/5

New players can grab an attractive welcome bonus that’ll give them a 277% match on their first deposit. All bonus funds gained from this promotion are subject to 35x wagering requirements and a max cash-out limit of x30.

What's more, this online casino has several other welcome bonuses to keep your casino balance fresh, including a 24/7 matching bonus and a New Game Bonus that allows you to claim up to 100 free spins for each new slot release.

Of course, you can use whatever extra funds you get from this online casino on any slot machine you want to.

Banking Options - 4.7/5

If you visit the cashier section, you'll find a dozen convenient deposit options at your disposal, including credit cards, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Neosurf, PayID, BPay, and Flexepin.

When it comes time to withdraw your winnings, your options are limited to credit/debit cards, bank transfers, or Bitcoin. Crypto withdrawals will take 3 days at most (usually only 1), whereas for the other methods you might have to wait up to 7 days.

Misc - 5/5

Given its clean and refreshingly simple interface, Slots Empire has no doubt taken a less is more approach. Everything is clearly marked out and navigating through the different sections feels straightforward and intuitive.

There’s no app to download, but the mobile version of the site is optimized so well that you won’t even notice the difference.

One minor issue we came across is how quick Slots Empire is to log you out due to inactivity. If you step away from your computer for 10 minutes or so, you'll be automatically signed out of your account — something we found a bit frustrating.

2. Ignition (Golden Buffalo) — Our Best Online Slot Site for Deposit Bonuses

Pros

25x wagering requirements

Active user forums

Quality VIP program

Online poker and virtual sports betting options

13+ game studios

Cons

Limited number of slot games

High fees on credit card deposits

Up next we have Ignition — a popular Curacao-based slot site that got its start back in 2016. Besides real money slot machines, Ignition hosts a healthy selection of casino games, live dealer options, and virtual sports betting markets — making it one of the very best online casinos out there.

Game Selection - 4.5/5

With 120 games available (56 of which are slots), Ignition is far from the most variety-rich slots site around. Nevertheless, the outfit does work with an impressive 13 game developers, meaning you'll have no issues finding your favourite three and five reel slot games.

Examples of well-known titles available at Ignition include Caesars Victory, CyberPunk City, A Night With Cleo, and Golden Buffalo. Additionally, progressives make up over half of the site's slots collection, many of which feature some truly huge jackpots.

Should you grow tired of slots, this online gambling site has an entire section of its platform dedicated to poker. Here you'll find a regular rotation of live tables and tournaments.

All Ignition poker rooms match you up against live players, meaning they aren't the video poker games you'll find at most online casinos.

Bonuses - 5/5

If the lack of game selection has you concerned, Ignition more than makes up for it with its impressive array of deposit bonuses.

To begin with, all new players can claim a welcome bonus of 100% up to $1,000 on their first deposit. If the initial deposit is made in Bitcoin, this welcome promotion increases in value to 150% up to $1,500.

Better yet, all bonus funds come with super-low wagering requirements of just 25x, a playthrough amount you won't find at most other real money online casinos.

Speaking of Bitcoin, Ignition runs a weekly crypto-reload bonus of 100% up to $1,000. Unfortunately, this bonus drops to 100% up to $100 if you make the deposit using a credit or debit card.

To top it off, every time you deposit $50 or more, you're automatically enrolled into a monthly $10,000 draw. Unfortunately, card payments aren't eligible.

Banking Options - 4.7/5

Deposit and withdrawal options are limited to card payments, vouchers, and four popular cryptocurrencies.

However, if you plan on funding your account via credit card, know that all credit card transactions come with a fee that might extend to 15.9% based on your card. To avoid this, stick to cryptocurrency payments.

All crypto payments are accepted free of charge and payouts typically arrive within 24 hours.

Ignition also supports a voucher program that allows you to bankroll a friend's account. To purchase a voucher, head over to the Ignition marketplace, choose the desired amount, and enter the required details.

Misc - 4.6/5

Ignition has an active online community which you can access and participate in via its Ignition Forum.

Once signed up, you'll be able to use the Ignition forums to chat with players, discuss strategy, and ask questions about new bonuses or promotions. Ignition limits access to users who hold a verified Ignition casino account — a decision that helps keep the discussion on topic and free of spam.

Unfortunately, the site's layout could certainly use some work. While the main sections are clearly marked out, the site's horizontal scrolling function makes sifting through the different slot games time-consuming.

3. SuperSlots (Fortune Frenzy) — Our Best Game Variety of any Real Money Slots Site

Pros

250+ online slots games

11 live blackjack tables

Several deposit bonuses

15+ payment options accepted

Up to $4,000 crypto bonus

Cons

Limited withdrawal options

Only a few game developers featured

Founded in 2020, Super Slots is an exciting new online casino packed with hundreds of popular slot games.

If its newcomer status has you worried, know that Super Slots is run by Tony Robbins III, a man some may know as the CEO of BetOnline, one of the world's most popular sports betting sites.

Game Selection - 4.8/5

With over 300 slots and casino games under its banner, Super Slots is easily the most selection-rich option of all our top picks. A good portion of the site's slot games is provided by BetSoft, meaning there's no shortage of high-RTP classics like Greedy Goblin, Take the Kingdom, and Fortune Frenzy to play.

The rest of Super Slots’ game collection is sourced from five quality developers, including Dragon and Concept. However, it's worth noting that BetSoft is the only high-profile developer featured on the site, meaning Super Slots does lack several classic slot games like Bubble Bubble.

For live dealer action, head over to the Super Slots blackjack section. Here you'll find several live games with table limits ranging from $5 to $5,000. Some games advertise an impressive 99.5% payout rate and allow for unlimited bet behinds.

Related: Best Blackjack Sites UK

Besides blackjack, Slots Empire runs a handful of live roulette and baccarat games which you'll find in its Black Live Casino section. Interestingly, this Black Casino section is operated by Fresh Deck, a less-known provider of live dealer services.

Bonuses - 5/5

New players can claim 250% up to $1,000 on their first deposit and 100% up to $1,000 on the subsequent 5 deposits. All bonus funds gained from this promotion come with 35x wagering requirements and a max release amount of 10x (up to $20,000).

While the max cash-out limit may be on the low side, know that Super Slots gives you a full 30 days to meet its wagering requirements, which is significantly more than you'll get at most real money slot sites.

Existing customers have several reload bonuses available, including weekly free spins, a 10% weekly deposit bonus, and even a Hump Day Special.

Like most gambling sites, Super Slots heavily incentivizes crypto deposits. New players can take advantage of a massive 400% up to $4,000 first deposit bonus. However, should you opt for this promotion, know that it comes with high wagering requirements of 48x.

Banking Options - 4.5/5

Along with card payments and eChecks, Super Slots accepts deposits in an impressive 12 different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Chainlink, Cardano, and Doge.

Together with the generous crypto bonuses, the number of supported coins has made Super Slots a go-to destination for those looking to take advantage of the ease and anonymity offered by crypto-payments.

Unfortunately, card withdrawals are not supported, and the only non-crypto cashout options are bank wires and courier checks - both of which have a $500 minimum withdrawal requirement.

Misc - 4.4/5

With support staff available 24/7 and a dedicated helpline for crypto payments, Super Slots definitely shines in the customer service department.

There is, however, one major complaint we have with the site design. When you visit the slots section, there's no way to sort slot games by developer or popularity, meaning you'll have to scroll through the entire collection to find your favorite online slot machines.

That said, once you've found a slot game you like, you can add it to your favorites list for easy access later on. Additionally, when you click on a game's thumbnail icon, you'll be presented with information like the number of reals, number of pay lines, and volatility level.

4. Slots.lv (Lawless Ladies) — Our Best Real Money Slot Tournaments

Pros

Around 200 real money slot games

Regular slot tournaments

14 game developers featured

Fast withdrawal times

Cons

Limited deposit options

For nearly a decade, Slots.lv has been one of the most popular sites for playing slots online. Furthermore, this online casino has earned a reputation for its daily slots tournaments, fast payouts, and excellent mobile compatibility.

Game Selection - 4.7/5

You'll find just under 250 games at Slots.lv, most of which are video slots for real money. This online casino site is notable for the number of developers it works with, which as of now, stands at 14.

While some sites we looked at only feature one or two prominent studies, Slots.lv deserves credit for working with several well-known names, including RTG, Betsoft, and Rival.

Of course, you can't talk about Slots.lv without mentioning its regular slot tournaments. Occurring once every hour, each tournament lasts for 10 minutes and requires a minimum bet of just $0.2.

Prizes range from $5 to $20 and come with an easy-to-satisfy rollover requirement of just 5x. Our favorite slot machine here was Lawless Ladies.

Bonuses - 4.6/5

Upon sign-up, new players are greeted with a welcome bonus of 200% up to $1,000 plus 100% up to $500 on their next 8 deposits. When tallied up, this promotion can leave you with up to $5,000 bonus funds to play real money slots with.

Regular players can sign up for the site's MySlots reward program and earn loyalty points on all games they play. These points can be redeemed for cash and used to play nearly any game on the site.

For added excitement, Slots.lv runs a daily $1,000 crypto giveaway. To participate in this draw, simply deposit $20 or more. Better yet, a $50 deposit will give you five entries, meaning 5 chances at winning $1,000.

Banking Options - 4.3/5

Players will find their deposit options limited to card payments and crypto transfers. Similarly, the only payout methods currently supported are crypto-transfers and courier checks.

If you opt for a courier check, know that this method comes with a hefty fee, but that’s pretty much industry-standard at most real money slots sites when it comes to this particular withdrawal method. However, all courier checks are processed within 7 days — less than half the time required by most online casinos.

One area where Slots.lv stands out is its commitment to fast payouts, and all crypto-withdrawals are processed in 15 minutes to an hour — which is a feature only available at the best Bitcoin casinos.

Misc - 4.8/5

Slots.lv's website is extremely bare-bones, and if you enjoy eye-catching graphics and high-level presentation, you may have to look elsewhere. Still, the site's simplicity lends well to mobile devices and is one of the best options for playing slots from your smartphone or tablet.

The casino site also runs a well-maintained blog section. Here, you'll find hundreds of articles covering gambling-related topics like gaming tips, slot game reviews, and more.

5. BigSpinCasino (Lava Gold) — Our Best Online Slots Site for Progressive Jackpots

Pros

Good selection of progressive jackpot slots

50+ 3D slots from Betsoft

12 live dealer games

400% up to $2,000 weekend reload bonus

Cons

Website design could use an upgrade

Lacks filtering options

Rounding out our top 5 is BigSpin — a BetSoft-powered casino that's been in business since 2017. While the site doesn't have the largest collection of real money slot games around, it does have several action-packed progressive slots, making it a solid choice for jackpot hunters.

Game Selection - 4.5/5

Nearly all of Big Spins' slot games are provided by Betsoft and Nucleus, meaning there's no shortage of popular online slots for real money to choose from. This collection also includes several noteworthy progressive jackpots, some of which carry minimum bets as low as $0.10 per spin.

Because of its relationship with BetSoft, Big Spin stocks a decent collection of 3D slots from the developer's Slots3 series. These games are characterized by vivid 3D animations and moments of interactive gameplay unlike anything else you'll find in the world of real money slots.

If you sign up with Big Spin, we strongly recommend checking out Golden Horn and Mr. Vegas — two highly popular 3D slot games.

Bonuses - 4.6/5

At a whopping 400% up to $2,000, BigSpin has one of the better reload bonuses we've come across. This promotion can be redeemed every Saturday and Sunday and comes with 40x wagering requirements.

To reward loyal customers, Big Spin has a 'Player of the Month' prize. If nominated, you'll receive a juicy bundle of bonus funds and free spins.

Finally, new players can start their Big Spin experience by claiming a welcome bonus of 200% up to $1,000. A minimum deposit of $45 is required to qualify and all funds come with 30x wagering requirements.

Banking Options - 4.6/5

At BigSpinCasino, you can fund your online slots account via card payments, cryptocurrency, and Money Gram. It's worth noting that Big Spin is one of the few real money online slots sites that allows US-based players to fund their accounts using MoneyGram.

Payouts can be processed using cryptocurrency, wire transfers, and courier checks. However, Big Spin requires full KYC information before any withdrawal can be processed — even for cryptocurrency.

Misc - 3.5/5

BigSpinCasino needs a website update — to put it mildly. The overall layout is pretty outdated, and although it works fine on desktop computers, most games don’t load in full-screen on mobile devices, which is pretty bad for such a fantastic online casino.

Plus, there's absolutely no way to filter or sort the available slot machines and casino games, which we feel is a significant oversight.

Runners-up to the Best Sites for Real Money Slots:

6. El Royale

7. 7Bit Casino

8. BetOnline

9. Intertops

10. mBit Casino

11. Sportsbetting.ag

12. Bovada

How We Picked the Best Online Slot Sites

Game Variety

All sites on our list feature a quality selection of online slot games. Not only did we look at the total number of games, but we made sure there were plenty of scatter and multiplier-rich games available.

Reputation

Just because an online casino is licensed by a reputable regulatory commission doesn't mean it's a quality outfit. Because of this, we only recommended sites that enjoy a quality reputation among gamers.

Available Bonuses

We only considered sites that offer attractive slot bonuses with reasonable wagering requirements for both new and existing customers.

Game Studios

For most, the biggest concern when playing online slots is fairness. Besides being licensed by a recognized regulatory body, all sites on our list work with reputable game providers like BetSoft and RTG.

Payment Options

We also paid attention to the number of deposit and withdrawal options on hand for users. While we appreciate online casinos that accept credit cards, we also considered those accepting crypto payments. All slots sites you find here provide a good combo of crypto options alongside traditional payment methods.

Best Online Slots Sites — FAQ

Are Online Slots Rigged?

No, just like traditional slot machines, online slot machines are not rigged. For starters, all slot games are made by third-party developers and are simply hosted on different casino sites. Because of this, individual casinos don't have control over the outcomes these online slots produce.

Secondly, all reputable developers use Random Number Generators (RNGs) in their games. RNGs create a random set of numbers which the individual slot games use to produce a result set.

This process is entirely random and isn't open to manipulation by the online slot casino it's being hosted on.

What Are Progressive Jackpots and How Do They Work?

Most online slots pay out a fixed prize amount when the winning pay line is hit. By contrast, progressive slot machines add a small portion of each wager to the prize pot until someone hits the winning pay line.

As a result, progressive jackpots are typically much larger than normal jackpots. On the flip side, they do have a lower RTP than normal online slot machines.

How To Choose the Best Online Slots Site for Me?

When deciding which real money slots site is the best fit for you, there are several criteria to take into consideration, including:

Available welcome and deposit bonuses

Game selection and featured developers

Free gambling addiction resources

Payment options

Wagering requirements and max cash out limits

Minimum withdrawal limits

You will need to carefully assess each of these benchmarks before choosing a suitable slot site for yourself. If you’re unable to do the research yourself, stick with our list as we have thoroughly researched the market to find the best-of-the-best.

Related: Best Online Casinos South Africa

Can I Play Slots for Real Money Online?

Yes, unless you're playing free slots, all online slots can be played for real money. That said, if you're playing with bonus funds, always familiarize yourself with the wagering requirements and other conditions before processing a withdrawal.

Are Online Slot Casinos Trustworthy?

Yes, so long as the site in question is licensed by a reputable gaming commission and works with well-known game developers, it can generally be considered trustworthy. If you're worried about running into withdrawal issues, we recommend sticking to our top picks like Slots Empire, Ignition, and Super Slots.

What Are the Advantages to Playing Slots Online With Cryptocurrency?

There are several advantages to playing real money slots online with cryptocurrency — the most important being:

Bonus Size: Deposit bonuses are typically 25% to 40% larger when the deposit is made via cryptocurrency.

Increased Privacy: Most online casinos won't require the KYC check when processing a crypto-withdrawal.

Fast Payouts: While many traditional payout methods can take anywhere from 3 to 15 days to process, crypto-withdrawals are processed either instantly or within 2 days.

Comparing the Best Online Slot Sites

Slots Empire : Stylish Roman-themed website design, decent range of reload bonuses, around-the-clock customer support; 277% matching bonus; overall score 98%

: Stylish Roman-themed website design, decent range of reload bonuses, around-the-clock customer support; 277% matching bonus; overall score 98% Ignition : Low wagering requirements, online slots from over 13 developers, top-notch loyalty program; 150% up to $1,500 crypto welcome bonus; overall score 96%

: Low wagering requirements, online slots from over 13 developers, top-notch loyalty program; 150% up to $1,500 crypto welcome bonus; overall score 96% SuperSlots : Over 250 high-quality 5-reel online slot games, 10+ cryptocurrencies accepted, good range of live blackjack titles; 250% up to $1,000 welcome bonus; overall score 95%

: Over 250 high-quality 5-reel online slot games, 10+ cryptocurrencies accepted, good range of live blackjack titles; 250% up to $1,000 welcome bonus; overall score 95% Slots.lv : New slot tournaments every hour, games by over 14 game studios, 1-hour crypto withdrawals; 200% up to $1,000 welcome bonus; overall score 93%

: New slot tournaments every hour, games by over 14 game studios, 1-hour crypto withdrawals; 200% up to $1,000 welcome bonus; overall score 93% BigSpinCasino: Broad range of progressive slots, excellent 400% weekend reload bonus, over 50 3D slots by Betsoft; 200% up to $1,000 welcome bonus; overall score 90%

How to Sign Up at an Online Slots Site

If you've never done it before, opening an online casino account can be confusing. Below, we'll walk you through the sign-up process using our top pick, Slots Empire, as an example.

Step One: Click the Sign Up Button

Once on the home page, click the 'Sign Up' button located in the top right-hand corner of the screen. When clicked, you'll be asked to provide a username, password, and email address. Simply enter the required information and press ‘Next Step.’

You will now need to provide additional information, including your full name, date of birth, ZIP code, state, address, and phone number.

Step Two: Confirm Email Address

Next, head on over to your email inbox where you'll find an email from Slots Empire containing a confirmation link. Open the message and click the link.

Step Three: Fund Your Account

Before you can start playing slots for real money, you'll have to visit the cashier section (top left-hand corner of the screen) and fund your account.

From there, you'll be able to view all available deposit options. Choose your preferred method and deposit away.

Should you have any issues, 24/7 telephone support is available.

So, What Are the Best Online Slots in the USA?

When we consider everything we've covered, it's easy to see why Slots Empire and Ignition are our top picks.

Whether you're after a large welcome bonus or the best online slot games around, we're confident all of our picks will exceed your expectations.

Good luck and thanks for reading!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well:

This article is supplied by Casineau and is not necessarily representative of the views of the Herald