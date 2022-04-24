It can occur during pregnancy and up to a year after the baby is born.
Britney Spears appears to have announced she's pregnant with her third child in an Instagram post.
The singer, 40, describes gaining weight and thinking she was "food pregnant" after a trip to Maui, but after taking a pregnancy test she says she discovered she was "having a baby."
The mum-of-two posted: "It's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression... I have to say it is absolutely horrible...
"Women didn't talk about it back then... Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her... But now women talk about it every day."
Spears became engaged to fitness model partner Sam Asghari in September 2021, and a 13-year conservatorship came to an end the following November.
She has two children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and testified in court that the conservatorship prevented her from having more children.
Following Spears' announcement, Asghari posted on Instagram: "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don't take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do."
According to a review by the Centre for Mental Health, between 10 and 20% of women experience perinatal mental illness.
Here's everything you need to know.
What is it?
While postnatal depression occurs during the first year after giving birth, "perinatal depression can occur at any point between becoming pregnant and up to one year after your child is born," explains Cheryl Lythgoe, matron at Benenden Health (benenden.co.uk), although she says there is evidence that "parents can suffer for up to three years after birth".
She says: "Feeling anxious or tearful in the first few days after birth is common. It's often called the 'baby blues' and doesn't tend to last more than a couple of weeks. If symptoms last longer - or start later - it could be postnatal depression."
What are the symptoms?
There are a wide range of symptoms of perinatal ill health, says Lythgoe, citing "anxiety, feeling low and not enjoying your pregnancy, a loss of self confidence, avoiding socialising, obsessive compulsive disorder and a lack of energy" as some of the most common.
She says mixed emotions are common for parents - because "pregnancy and birth are big milestones" - but "if you find the way you feel starts to impact your life every day, you could be suffering from perinatal mental illness".
The charity Mind list feeling restless, agitated or irritable, guilty, worthless, empty, numb, tearful, unable to relate to other people, finding no pleasure in life, a sense of unreality, hopeless and despairing, hostile or indifferent to your partner, hostile or indifferent to your baby, and suicidal feelings, as symptoms too.
Are there any misconceptions around perinatal depression?
"It's not just new mums who suffer," Lythgoe suggests. "Dads can be affected by perinatal depression too, so it's worth being aware and watching out for the signs."
How can you seek help?
Lythgoe's top piece of advice for anyone who thinks they might be struggling with perinatal depression is to be "open and honest - not only with yourself, but also with your family and clinical care team, as looking after your mental wellbeing is just as important as looking after your physical health".
Speak to your GP if you have any concerns, or you could get in contact with perinatal mental health support charity PANDAS (pandasfoundation.org.uk) either via their website or their free helpline on 0808 1961 776.
"During the perinatal period, using psychological therapies is a great way to support mental wellbeing," says Lythgoe. Anyone with existing mental health concerns may be at a higher risk when they fall pregnant, and in this case she recommends pre-conception counselling and support.
Lythgoe advises: "As well as getting help from the professionals, there are a few things you can try to help ease your symptoms, including talking to your family and friends about your feelings, accepting help, enjoying some 'me time', exercising, eating healthily whilst not missing meals, and avoiding alcohol and drugs."
Anyone with suicidal feelings can contact Samaritans 24-hours a day for free on 116 123.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here