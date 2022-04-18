Police have launched an investigation following the death of a 39-year-old man in Glasgow during the early hours of Sunday morning.
Craig Watson (39) from Colwood Avenue, was found injured in Whitevale Gardens, Dennistoun. Emergency services attended but he died at the scene.
Officers believe the man had been assaulted after becoming involved in an altercation with a number of people.
Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Miller, Major Investigation Team, Police Scotland, said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of Mr Watson's death, however, at this time we believe that he had been assaulted after becoming involved in an altercation with a number of people in the Whitevale Gardens area shortly before he was found injured.
"Whitevale Gardens is a residential area and I am sure local residents would have either seen or heard what happened and I would encourage them to come forward if they have not already done so.
"From our investigation so far, we know that there were a number of youths in the area before and after midnight, Saturday night into Sunday morning. It is extremely important that these young people contact the police and provide any details that may assist us with the investigation.”
DCI Miller added: "Information can be passed to officers via 101 quoting reference number 0126 of Sunday, 17 April, 2022. Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"We have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team. You can also share any videos or images that you believe may be relevant.”
