LED by two pipers, 90 members of the Renfrewshire and Dunbartonshire districts of the Women’s Land Army paraded through Glasgow one Saturday in March, 1942.

At a ceremony in the Astoria Ballroom, 67 of them received Good Service Badges; among them were three girls who had worked for more than two years for the same farmer.

Addressing the women, Glasgow's Lord Provost, James Biggar, stressed the importance of the agricultural community in British life, and hoped that the land would never again be neglected as it had been after the Great War.

It was reported that some 2,150 women were working in the Land Army in Scotland at that time.