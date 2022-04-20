Most train services in and out of Glasgow Central have faced major disruption on Wednesday morning.

ScotRail confirmed that overrunning engineering works prevented trains from leaving the depots on time.

While the lines have reopened, the train operator said it will "take some time to get trains out and in the right place". 

Replacement buses have been put in place at Glasgow Central station and other stations heading towards the 

A statement from ScotRail added: "We're expecting delays to some services leaving from Glasgow Central this morning due to overrunning engineering works stopping trains from getting out of our depots.

"The lines have now reopened, but it's going to take some time to get trains out and in the right place."