PAST-inuous

27-29 April. Free. Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DF.

This exhibition at Edinburgh’s Fruitmarket is a live interactive dance performance with an

in-person and digital cast of 11 dancers. The show has been created in collaboration with video artist Lucas Chih-Peng Kao and explores the bodies of the artists as living archives, inspiring us to reflect on the current situation for refugees throughout the world.

https://www.fruitmarket.co.uk

An Tobar Festival - Daughter of Cups in the North

29 April - 1 May. Prices vary (see event website for details). An Tobar and Mull Theatre, Mull

This new festival on the isle of Mull has been curated by visual and sound artist Bobbi Cameron. Over the course of the weekend, explore radical works of performance, music, art, sound installations, dance and new writing. The artists have all been working on the themes of ancestry and pushing the boundaries of what it means to inhabit space. Some of the artists include award winning choreographer Mele Broomes, Glasgow-based musician Quinie, and many others.

https://www.antobarfestival.com/home

Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer

23 April-4 September. Entry from £6. V&A, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.

This exhibition at the V&A is an immersive experience, exploring dance, design, art, fashion and music and is the first major exhibition on Michael Clark, right. Clark’s choreography changed the landscape of dance and this exhibition explores his collaborations with artists, designers, musicians and performers, giving a unique insight into his creative mind.

https://www.vam.ac.uk/

Design for Our Times

23 April-19 June. Free. V&A, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.

Climate change is a major issue and Scottish designers are tackling the problems caused by climate change. This exhibition offers sustainable solutions to overconsumption and material waste through innovative designs from Scottish artists. Discover more about the design process and how something can go from a thought all the way to an actual product.

https://www.vam.ac.uk/

Scottish Design Galleries

23-30 April. Free. V&A, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.

Explore the everyday relevance of design and how it can improve our lives through this exhibition at the V&A. There are works from a variety of disciplines, ranging from architecture to fashion, healthcare to furniture and engineering to video game display. Almost 300 exhibits from the V&A’s world-famous collection have been brought together for visitors to enjoy.

https://www.vam.ac.uk/

Alma Wolfson: A Painter’s Passion

23 April-14 May. Free. Cyril Gerber Fine Art, 178 West Regent Street, Glasgow, G2 4RL.

Alma Wolfson was a student of Bob Stewart and learned to paint outdoors and all the challenges it brought. Inspired by artists such as Joan Eardley and William Gillies, she has developed her own style of painting, above. This exhibition features some drawings that have never previously been exhibited as part of the 60 works on display.

https://gerberfineart.co.uk/

Art Again

23 April - 8 May. Free. Gallowgate Artist Studios, 15 East Campbell Street, Glasgow, G1 5DT.

After a long hiatus, Gallowgate Artists Studios are back to present an open exhibition. Some of the artwork comes from artists currently working at the studios. The gallery is open during the weekends and runs throughout the first week in May.

https://www.gallowgateartiststudios.co.uk/

Edinburgh Science Festival: Vaccine Voyages

23-24 April. Free. University of Edinburgh, Old College South Bridge, Edinburgh, EH8 9YL.

With all this talk over the last year of vaccines, does anyone know how they started out? Perhaps you’ve heard about Edward Jenner and his cows as the beginning of modern vaccines, but what about how they went international and took to the rest of the world. This exhibition explores the voyage of vaccines from the very first trip and how the slave trade were intertwined with the vaccine revolution.

https://www.sciencefestival.co.uk/

The Art of Wallpaper

23 April-11 June. Entry from £10.50. Dovecot Studios, 10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1LT.

William Morris was a poet, craftsman and became one of the world’s most successful pattern designers. This exhibition focuses on his legacy and showcases his most famous patterns – as well as wallpapers. Some of the works include rare formal Victorian designs that predate Morris, as well as the Japanese wallpaper export that inspired Morris.

https://dovecotstudios.com/

The Protecting Veil

23-27 April. Free. St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral, Palmerston Place, Edinburgh, EH12 5AW.

New works from established Edinburgh artist Benet Haughton will be on display at St Mary’s Cathedral. The venue compliments the spiritual nature of Haughton’s work which explores the materiality of paint.

https://benethaughton.co.uk/

