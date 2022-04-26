Mussels are cheap, delicious and one of the more sustainable types of seafood and shellfish available today. This is a recipe I have had since the early days of my cooking career and one I still use today at One Devonshire Gardens.

Ingredients: Serves 6

1kg fresh mussels

50g butter

1 x onion – diced

1 x celery stick – diced

1 x leek (white only) – diced

1 x garlic clove crushed

1 tsp mild curry powder

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Pinch of saffron

1 medium sliced potato

250ml white wine

500ml fish or chicken or vegetable stock (Only 1 type needed)

250ml double cream

Salt & pepper for seasoning

Method

In a large wide pan on a medium heat add the butter and sweat the vegetables and garlic for a few minutes until soft.

Add the curry powder, cayenne pepper and saffron. Cook for a further 4-5 minutes.

Add the white wine and reduce to a glaze. Add the stock and cream together in a separate pan and bring to a simmer.

Add the mussels to the vegetable curry mix followed by the hot stock and cream mix.

Turn up the heat and cook until the mussels open, pass through a fine sieve or colander. Keep the liquid. Do not throw away as this is your soup.

When the mussels have slightly cooled, remove from the shells and add the vegetable mix back to the pan. Return the soup to the heat and add the sliced potato, cook this rapidly until the potato is cooked.

Finish by blending the soup in a food processor and pass again through a fine sieve. Check the seasoning for salt and pepper. Re-heat the mussels back up in the soup. Enjoy.

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend