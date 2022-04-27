I am a guilty impulse shopper when it comes to food. It’s claimed a third of all food used and produced in the Western world is wasted, and ends up in landfill accounting for 6% of greenhouse gasses.
Not only that, think of the amount of money a third of your food shop is.
Check out Stop Food Waste Day today.
It’s a movement about educating and igniting change in the fight against wasted food.
So, to change my bad habits I’ve started a ‘bottom of the fridge’ routine at home.
I made this soup from bits and bobs in the vegetable drawer, ends of blue cheese and a swirl of cream that, to be honest, was ‘sour cream’.
It is delicious.
Ingredients
50g butter
1 medium onion, peeled and finely chopped
1 leek, washed and finely chopped
6 -8 sticks celery, peeled and finely chopped
1 fresh bay leaf
1 large floury potato, peeled and cubed
1.5 litres of vegetable stock
1 teaspoon of celery seeds (if you have them)
Sea salt and freshly grated pepper
100g blue cheese, Hebridean blue or Lanark blue
2 tablespoons’ finely chopped flat leaf parsley
2-3 tablespoons’ double cream
Method
Melt the butter in a wide saucepan. Add the onion, leek, celery, and bay leaf, stir in the butter, and cook with the lid on for 10 -12 minutes until the onion and leek are clear and translucent, and the celery has softened.
Remove the bay leaf.
Add the potato.
Bring the stock to the boil and add it to the vegetables. This keeps the cooking temperature the same and keeps the vegetables fresh and bright.
Alternatively, you can use chicken stock or water.
Simmer for a further 20 minutes until the potatoes have softened.
Allow the soup to cool a little.
Use a blender to whizz it until smooth. For a smoother soup you can pass it through a fine sieve.
Bring the soup back to the boil, adding more water to get the consistency you prefer.
Add the celery seeds and season with sea salt and pepper.
To serve, crumble some blue cheese, add a swirl of double cream and a scattering of chopped parsley.
Mary Contini OBE is a writer and Director of Valvona & Crolla ltd. We are happy to welcome you in our CaffèBar and shop again, open all day. Book and order online: www.valvonacrolla.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here