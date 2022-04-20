Betting by using a phone and top betting apps have become very popular entertainment in the UK. There are a lot of factors why people love this type of activity. Most sportsbook operators designed mobile-first apps, and desktop-second applications, for obvious reasons.

You should be aware that only in countries where betting is legal you can use these applications. There are options where you can create accounts, place a deposit, withdraw funds, and perform other administrative tasks even if you are not in a country where betting is legal. The only time you need to travel to the country where betting is legal is when you need to place a bet.

On the market, you can find illegal bookmaker apps which are not secured from frauds and scams. Illegal sportsbooks have no regulatory body and if they run out of money, bettors will stay without compensation. The only time bettors can get the payment is from the legal betting sportsbooks.

How to choose the right betting apps?





Since there are a lot of betting apps that you can use for these purposes. It is difficult to determine all the features that they should have if you want to safely bet. Luckily, there are a few common characteristics of the best betting apps that you should rely on when choosing the best option for you. Some of the features that you should check first are wide selection, security, banking options, betting odds, ease of use, storage space, and signup bonuses.

Which are the top betting apps?





There are a lot of great apps that you should consider when choosing the right one for betting. Some of them are good because of security, while the other ones are better for beginners who want an easy-to-use application with good signup bonuses.





Kwiff

This is one of the most popular betting apps that has already made a significant impact on the betting arena. There are a lot of reasons why the app got that many new users. They offer a special random approach to sports betting bonuses. Any bet that you put is called “kwiffed” which means giving an enhanced odds advantage. They also offer surprise bets so you can bet with free bets and with an added dimension. You do not need to keep your stake if your bet is a winner as on other sites. If you are a newbie, you will receive a £10 surprise bet and 30 free spins. The only thing that you may feel a little disappointed with is the poor design of the app.

>>>Visit Kwiff Now<<<

FansBet

This application, new to the online sports betting scene, aims to provide a quality and first-class service along with great benefits. The site is still new and not widely known, but there are reasons why you should consider it for your next bet. You will get a bonus when registering for the first time, can be involved in a supporting group, and have the opportunity to enjoy Daily Enhanced Odds specials. The company is regulated by UK Gambling Commission and covers the most popular sports. As if it is not enough, the site is very friendly-used and supports newcomers. You will get a free bet of £20 and you will be able to get a bonus from the drop-down list.

>>>Visit FansBet Now<<<

Virgin Bet

It is great when you can bet with the popular gambling app, famous in the UK and widely known all over the country. As one of their advantages, they point out the fact that you can bet on horse racing and football, which is not that common on top betting apps. As a truly UK app, they offer sports that people in this country like the most. When making your first profile on the site, you will get £20 as a welcome bonus for a £10 bet. However, it is not the only promotion that you can see on the site, and some of them are very interesting. You can get a Weekly Acca deal, live streaming available, Daily Price Boosts, a great welcome offer, and a wide range of odds and markets.

>>>Visit Virgin Bet Now<<<

Betiton

The site offers great advantages and conditions, which you can get involved in even if you are a complete beginner. Registration is completely free, and you will get a welcome bonus to get started. You will be able to follow promotions that allow you extra winnings and to choose one of the most popular sports. The site is completely secure and has numerous users from the UK. After you make a profile, you get the first £10 bonus after placing the same amount as a deposit.

>>>Visit Betiton Now<<<

Spreadex

This platform is great for competitive odds, which could bring you £300 cashback. The app is a famous UK name, and one of the sites that offer the highest number of sports to bet on. They have special fixed odds which have a little higher risk of losing, but high amounts of money when winning. However, you can choose one of the safest and less risky models, and the site offers sports for lower amounts of money. It is the reason why the site could give you much higher cashback than other ones, especially if you are willing to take a risk when betting. The site is easy to use, has great betting models, and surely has great fixed odds.

>>>Visit Spreadex Now<<<

Mr.Play

This is one of the betting apps that are firstly casino operators and then betting applications. It means that you will have a much better experience partnering with the most professional site and provider. This brand is owned by MarketPlay Limited, in Malta, but the sportsbook is regulated and licensed in the United Kingdom. The original site was launched in 2019, while casino operations have been in place since 2017, and the brand has adopted the mustache icon on their website that you can see today. On this app, you will be able to claim a free bet, play in a tournament and win prizes and accumulate bonuses, every time when you win.

>>>Visit Mr.Play Now<<<

QuinnBet

Can you imagine that someone backs you 50% of the lost money on a first-time bet? Well, this site has that option, but it is only one of the great advantages that the site offers. The application is very simple and greatly designed, and you can find it on App Store and Google Play. Since UK Gambling Commission licensed the platform, we can believe that it is one of the safest models for online betting. You can find a long list of sports that the site supports, including football, tennis, and most popular in the UK, horse racing. The app is made to be used on phones and desktop computers, and in both places is friendly-used for beginners. It is 24/7 available for betting, has great support, but does not have mobile-specific promotions.

>>>Visit QuinnBet Now<<<

Betway

This app is easy to use and you can download it for both Android and iOS devices with a small impact on the memory space. Once you get this app, you will have access to over 15,000 different betting markets and get Betway Casino and Live Casino platforms, too. You will be pleased with the wide range of sports to bet including eSports and virtual sports, too. With a streamlined user experience, you can do everything you want on mobile and desktop. They have simplified paying methods and offered a great design of the site.

>>>Visit Betway Now<<<

How to download and use the betting apps?





It should be easy to get a new app, especially when you already know how to use a mobile phone and app store. For those who are not sure yet how to use this app, there is a quick guide.

The first step – download the betting app from the app store or on the Android link on the site

The second step – select “Register” which allows you to complete the registration process on the app. In common apps, you will need to create a username and a password and provide an email and security number. Some apps have more verification steps, so you will maybe need to send a utility bill.

The third step – now you need to deposit funds to the account on the app, usually on the “Deposit” button, where you should also choose a payment method and amount.

The fourth step – place a wager and check bonus terms. Since you are a beginner, you should choose only risk-free bets. However, there are bonuses on the apps along with the funky terms, so be aware of that.

The fifth step – now is time to withdraw winnings which you can use to bet again or you can take a break from betting.

Use cryptocurrency for betting

Some apps allow using cryptocurrency as a currency for betting. If you have chosen this option, the next step is to safely buy its currency. You need to choose a safe and stable platform for trading with cryptocurrencies. The key is to find a heavily controlled, and constantly upgraded site where your investments are safe. On the other hand, the platform has to be easy to use, so even beginners could buy their first currencies on it.

How to buy cryptocurrency on the eToro platform – a guide

After a couple of years, we are sure that there are a lot of places where you can buy cryptocurrency under different conditions. eToro is a platform that has proven stability, safety, and efficiency, so you can consider it for your next purchase.

>>>Visit eToro<<<

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

Make a profile

The very first step in buying a cryptocurrency is making a profile. It is a simple process made to simplify trading with crypto coins. The site has very intuitive guidelines so you can easily learn the steps for this process. First, you should click on the button “profile” and fill out the form offered on the dropping menu. Do not forget to leave your email where they will send you a confirmation mail.

Fund the money

The next step should be a little more difficult but still very simple even for beginners. You need to link your credit or debit card, or any other online payment method, like PayPal or e-wallet. To show your willingness to start with purchasing, the site will gladly ask you to leave a deposit of $10 as the basic amount for trading on this site.

Find a cryptocurrency

No matter which cryptocurrency you have chosen as your first currency, the procedure on eToro is very simple. The site has a button for choosing the currency that you want to purchase and you should click on it first. On the dropping menu, you will find the currency that you want to buy and you should simply click on it.

Buy currency

After you have done all steps above, you can purchase your first cryptocurrency. The site will offer you options for choosing the amount of money you want to buy and the price that you should pay. You can invest only $10, the deposit that you have placed already, or spend more money on it. In only a few clicks your first currency is in your virtual pocket.

>>>Visit eToro<<<

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

Conclusion

Online betting is not so difficult nowadays and you can easily adapt to this type of sports betting. However, you should check carefully if the site and app are safe for this type of activity. If you are willing to use cryptocurrency for this purpose, you can learn how to purchase the cryptocurrency on eToro. After all those steps, you should choose the best application among the top betting apps and start with sports betting.

This article is supplied by Crypto PR and is not necessarily representative of the views of the Herald