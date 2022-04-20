A man has died following a one-vehicle crash in the north of Glasgow last week. 

Police Scotland has now named the man as 34-year-old Shaun McLaughlin from the city. 

Emergency services were called after a silver first was involved in a collision near the Allander Toll roundabout on Balmore Road on Thursday, April 14. 

Mr McLaughlin was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, however officers have now confirmed he sadly died on Monday, April 18. 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and police have re-appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Adnan Alam, of the Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Shaun’s family and friends at this difficult time

“Our enquiries into the crash are continuing. I’d urge anyone who was in the area with dash cam to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible, or any witnesses to the crash who haven’t yet spoken to officers should come forward as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 0116 of 14 April.