Pandemic-themed candles that resemble Covid-19 test kits, vaccination syringes and even red-coloured representations of the ball-and-spike shaped virus itself have proved popular in Greece this Easter.
Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter this Sunday, with a combination of church and family traditions that Americans might relate to as a fusion of Christmas and Thanksgiving.
It is marked with family meals, candlelight church gatherings, fireworks, and gifts to godchildren that must include the Easter candle.
Inside Greece's Orthodox churches, candles are a symbol of faith and simplicity, slender and traditionally made of beeswax, and placed in large candleholders filled with sand.
But outside, buyers are looking for a wow-factor to go with Easter gifts - they are sold with dolls, watches and karaoke microphones, or fashioned using dyes and moulds in eye-catching designs that include beer bottles, smartphones and action heroes.
"This year, the Covid-test candle is definitely our best seller," says Giorgos Souliotis, who runs an online Easter candle store and a seasonal goods store in Athens' blue collar Korydallos area, one of the city's most popular outlet for novelty candles.
"People like to make light of something that has affected us all so badly. Last year, the top seller was a vaccination syringe candle," he said.
His store carries more than 100 designs, with candles that resemble ice cream cones, sticks of dynamite, wrenches and kebabs.
He works with a team of graphic designers, artists and workshops, with the more intricate candles taking up to eight hours to make and selling for up to 20 euros (£16.60).
About three-quarters of Greeks have completed their initial vaccination requirements and this year's Easter celebrations will go ahead with the fewest restrictions in place since the start of the pandemic.
That still includes mask and vaccination mandates at churches and many other shared indoor areas but shops and markets selling Easter goods are open.
"We went through two Easters selling goods through our e-shop, but this year it's different," Mr Souliotis said.
"People like to come into the store. Hold the candles and just talk to us - it's much better now."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here