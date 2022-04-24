What is it?
A pair of noise-cancelling and volume-limiting headphones designed for children.
Good points?
All aspects of the headphones have been developed specifically for kids which is a rare methodology in audio equipment manufacturing but necessary to protect developing ears.
A key component to preventing audio health issues is limiting volume levels to that which is safe for the listener. The Cosmos+ utilises built-in circuitry to cap audio output no matter what volume is set at the source player.
All contact points are made from comfortable fabrics with the headband being light and adjustable to fit various head sizes, while being rugged enough to withstand copious knocks.
Study mode allows spoken words to be isolated from the rest of the audio which aids focus. This feature is great for younger children with shorter attention spans.
Active noise cancellation is another element that lends itself well to concentration within busy or loud environments, such as an airport. The ability to block out the rest of the world and focus solely on a lesson has obvious benefits.
Multiple headphones can also be connected to share audio which could make a long car journey slightly more bearable if no one is left out from listening.
Bad points?
The long press power on/off can be confusing to smaller children and potentially result in a dead battery.
Best for ...
Those with children who suffer from attention shortfalls at times. The noise cancellation feature can be activated even when no sound is emitting from the headphones.
READ MORE: Chef Romy Gill on her love of Glasgow's 'amazing' culinary scene
Avoid if ...
You have apprehensions about spending a significant outlay on something you fear may thrown in a corner and forgotten about.
Score: 9/10.
Onanoff BuddyPhones Cosmos+ Headphones, £99.90 (amazon.co.uk)
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here