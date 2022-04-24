What is it?

A pair of noise-cancelling and volume-limiting headphones designed for children.

Good points?

All aspects of the headphones have been developed specifically for kids which is a rare methodology in audio equipment manufacturing but necessary to protect developing ears.

A key component to preventing audio health issues is limiting volume levels to that which is safe for the listener. The Cosmos+ utilises built-in circuitry to cap audio output no matter what volume is set at the source player.

All contact points are made from comfortable fabrics with the headband being light and adjustable to fit various head sizes, while being rugged enough to withstand copious knocks.

Onanoff BuddyPhones Cosmos Headphones

Study mode allows spoken words to be isolated from the rest of the audio which aids focus. This feature is great for younger children with shorter attention spans.

Active noise cancellation is another element that lends itself well to concentration within busy or loud environments, such as an airport. The ability to block out the rest of the world and focus solely on a lesson has obvious benefits.

Multiple headphones can also be connected to share audio which could make a long car journey slightly more bearable if no one is left out from listening.

Bad points?

The long press power on/off can be confusing to smaller children and potentially result in a dead battery.

Best for ...

Those with children who suffer from attention shortfalls at times. The noise cancellation feature can be activated even when no sound is emitting from the headphones.

READ MORE: Chef Romy Gill on her love of Glasgow's 'amazing' culinary scene

Avoid if ...

You have apprehensions about spending a significant outlay on something you fear may thrown in a corner and forgotten about.

Score: 9/10.

Onanoff BuddyPhones Cosmos+ Headphones, £99.90 (amazon.co.uk)