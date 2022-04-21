Marine scientists are delving into the secret world of an elusive species of dolphin by examining their unique sounds for the first time.
Unlike the better-known common and bottlenose dolphins, the Atlantic white sided dolphin prefers the deep ocean to coastal waters and is rarely seen by humans.
The species is so poorly understood in science that there are no accurate estimates on population size, although the dolphin is hunted in the Faroe Islands.
Now scientists at the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) in Oban plan to examine recordings of Atlantic white sided dolphins to describe its vocal behaviour – or acoustic repertoire.
By documenting the dolphin’s unique sounds, the team will provide a crucial baseline for further studies to learn more about this secretive cetacean.
Their project, funded by the Royal Society of Edinburgh, will document sounds such as the dolphins’ echolocation clicks and the duration and pitch of their whistles.
SAMS Fellow and marine mammal expert Susannah Calderan recently compiled a report on the species that concluded there were no reliable population estimates available for the species, leaving them potentially vulnerable.
She said: “For Atlantic white sided dolphins it can be a case of ‘out of sight, out of mind’.
"It is more straightforward to study bottlenose dolphins because they are a coastal species; we have more of an idea where they are going to be.
"White sided dolphins are usually on the continental shelf or further out in the ocean.
"When we do find them, they don’t often ‘play’ with the boats and, because of their speed, are very hard to photograph.
“We have recordings of white sided dolphins – they have an unusual whistle that sounds like a space alien – but no-one has documented the acoustic repertoire in detail before.”
Because Atlantic white sided dolphins are primarily an offshore species, they don’t fall under the various protections of individual countries – another reason no major research studies have been undertaken.
The SAMS team and colleagues have collated recordings from various sources from the eastern and western North Atlantic.
By examining all these sounds, they can start to build a blueprint, which can be used to train computer systems to detect these sounds automatically in long-term recordings. The system effectively ‘learns’ what a certain species sounds like and is able to filter these sounds from large data sets.
SAMS marine mammal ecologist Dr Denise Risch said: “It is remarkable that a marine mammal species we know about – although not often seen – has not really been acoustically described.
“We need to establish a baseline of its acoustic repertoire and then build machine learning systems to be used in monitoring the species.
“Establishing the size of the population is important but we also need to know where they are, given that many marine mammals are changing their distribution to follow prey, which themselves are changing habitats due to climate change.
It is also important that we know more marine mammal movements when considering the siting of offshore windfarms.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here