French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for car tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled to Lebanon from Japan in 2019.

Nanterre prosecutors' warrant for the former head of Nissan and Renault is based on an investigation into money laundering and abuse of company assets, reportedly over millions in allegedly suspect payments made between the Renault-Nissan alliance and Suhail Bahwan Automobiles (SBA).

SBA is a vehicle distributor company in Oman owned by billionaire Suhail Bahwan.

The Nanterre prosecutors' office described the move as the next step in a two-year investigation, one of two separate cases involving Ghosn in France focusing on payments made to SBA.

The former head of the Nissan-Renault alliance fled to Lebanon in late 2019, while he was on bail as he faced financial misconduct charges in Japan.

In an interview last year with The Associated Press, Ghosn was confident and determined to fight to restore his reputation.

A statement sent to the Associated Press on Friday from his PR team called the French warrant "surprising".

"This is not an arrest warrant issued by France but by the Nanterre prosecutor's office in an investigation still in progress," it said.

The statement also suggested that the warrant was ineffective as Ghosn "is subject to a judicial ban on leaving Lebanese territory", where he currently resides.

Lebanon does not extradite its citizens. Ghosn has citizenship in Lebanon, France and Brazil.