The Scottish Government has recorded more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases and 28 further deaths have been reported overnight.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 3,093 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.

This figure includes cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR positive test.

Twenty-eight further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

The death toll therefore stands at 11,924 since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 29 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,702 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,383,200 while 4,103,487 people have now received a second dose.

3,469,018 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.

 