Fire crews are currently tackling a blaze on a bus in Glasgow city centre.

A First Bus was seen on Renfield Street, near West Regent Street with flames and smoke billowing out of it just after 12pm on Saturday afternoon.

Two fire engines are in attendance at the incident and no injuries have been reported so far.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "The SFRS were called at 12.15pm to attend to a bus on fire on Renfield Street, Glasgow. 

"Two engines are in attendance and no injuries have been reported so far."

First Bus has been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking incident, more to follow.