These days, more and more UK casinos are letting you make fast and secure deposits using only your mobile phone. For many people, paying by phone makes a lot of sense: we use our smartphones for an incredible variety of things in the modern world - from mapping our way around cities to watching videos - and why should online gambling be any different?

The best modern sites all either have mobile apps or have optimised their platform for mobile access, making it easy to keep everything on the same platform.

This page is your complete guide to using your mobile to pay at online casinos. We’re covering everything you need to know: how mobile payments work, withdrawing your winnings, mobile casino bonuses, the best casinos which support mobile payments, safety and security and much more.

Top 10 Pay by Mobile Casinos

For most people, our mobile phones are just about the most versatile and useful tools we have, and we use them on a daily basis for all kinds of things. It might just be time to add mobile casino payments to that list.

How Do Mobile Payments Work?

Making a deposit using your mobile involves using money from your phone bill or balance to top up your casino account. Unlike with other payment methods - like e-wallets or bank transfers - you don’t need to sign up or sign in to any secondary account. All you need is a mobile phone number and active account.

Mobile payments are normally processed via a third party service, like Zimpler, Boku or Payforit. You type in your phone number and you’ll receive a text message asking you to authorise the payment. Respond to the text, and your money will be available to bet with immediately.

If your phone is pay-as-you-go, the money will be removed from your account immediately. If you have a contract or a monthly phone bill, the money will be paid at the end of the month as normal.

Using your mobile to deposit is very convenient. The transfer happens instantly, even if you won’t actually have to pay the bill until the end of the month.

Deposit limits vary with both the casino and the technology, but mobile payments are most commonly used for smaller deposits in the region of £20. If you’re a higher roller looking to get a lot of money into your casino account, another method might suit you better.

The UK has lots of networks including Vodafone, Three, Virgin Mobile, O2 and more, and all can be used for pay by mobile casinos. No matter which mobile network you use, you can still play, deposit and withdraw your money at online casinos.

Withdrawing by Mobile

Unfortunately, you generally can’t withdraw to your mobile in the same way as you deposit. That means that after you make a mobile deposit and win some money, you’ll usually need to use a different method to cash out.

On one hand, this is arguably a mild inconvenience. On the other hand, it probably makes sense that you’re going to want to get your winnings back into a format which lets you access it easily, like your bank account. Information about whichmobile payment methods can be used to withdraw your money will be listed at the casino. Should you encounter any difficulties, you can always contact customer service.

Luckily, there are a number of other mobile friendly options that you can use to withdraw your winnings.

Other Mobile Payment Methods.

Even though they’re not technically a mobile payment, there are plenty of payment platforms that come with their own apps and mobile interfaces. It means you can easily get access to your money without ever leaving your mobile, even if it comes via a different third party. All of these methods can also be used to make deposits at casinos too.

Here are the main options:

Debit cards

These days you can easily save your Visa or MasterCard details on your phone or in your Apple Wallet. This means your phone virtually functions just like the physical card, including the ability to use contactless payments. Making mobile deposits using your bank card is very easy too. A word of warning however: you’ll normally only be able to withdraw to a bank card if you have first used it to deposit. If you made a mobile payment originally, chances are you’ll have to use a different method.

One thing however for UK players to note is that only debit cards may be used when gambling. Credit card payments will not be accepted.

Bank transfer / E-check

Sending money directly to your bank account is simple at online casinos thanks to mobile banking. This makes transferring money a breeze when making deposits and withdrawals. One drawback for using bank transfers is that sometimes it can take up to 5 days for your transaction to be processed.

E-wallets

Companies like PayPal, Skrill and Neteller offer simple and very secure third party transfers between your bank and your casino account, and they’re all mobile friendly. These options are perfect if you’d prefer not to make direct transfers between your personal finances and your casino, or don’t want your gambling transactions to appear on your bank statement.

Best Pay by Mobile Casinos

Over the years the use of mobile casinos and sports betting sites has skyrocketed. This is great for players, as many top providers have entered the market giving players more choice. However, with so many casino providers to choose from It can be difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff, but we can help you with that.

Here’s a short list of our favourite pay by mobile casinos operating right now in the UK.

Mr Vegas

Mr Vegas is a popular casino in the UK, although it’s headquartered in Malta. There are a great variety of games on the menu, from slots and table games to live dealer tables. The casino also has a special offer where everyone who plays on Friday gets a boosted payout based on their previous week’s gambling, which is a nice way to encourage players to log in on Fridays.

888casino

888casino is one of the biggest and most recognised gambling companies in the world, with roots in poker, sports betting and online casino games, and you’ll get access to all three when you sign up to the 888casino. The platform unsurprisingly feels expansive and modern, with tons of games, promotions, 888 exclusives and more.

Barz

Barz is a fun and simple casino that stocks games from an impressive variety of software providers. There is normally a great welcome bonus package for new players, which includes both a 100% deposit bonus and a number of free spins.

Big Thunder Slots

Big Thunder as the name suggests this casino specialises in slots, but there are a number of table games and bingo games on the menu too. If you love competing in slots competitions and climbing leaderboards, Big Thunder is ideal. Players can also unlock more benefits and prizes as you make progress in the challenges dreamed up by the casino.

Casumo

Casumo has been around since 2012, and it has steadily grown into one of the most dependably high quality casinos available in the UK. That goes for its mobile platform too - Casumo has apps available for both iOS and Android, which give you access to its entire suite of games, live games and the sportsbook.

Jackpot Village

Jackpot Village is filled with progressive jackpot slots which regularly reach into the multi-millions. There is even a special category in the menu which shows jackpots which are overdue to be hit, which is a nice touch. Although jackpot focused, Jackpot Village actually also has an excellent array of other games, including tons of table games and scratch cards.

Casushi

Casushi has an Eastern theme which runs throughout the site, which is an interesting change of pace for most UK casinos. The sushi train - which is basically a VIP programme where you unlock more benefits the more you play - is an especially fun and creative touch.

All British Casino

All British Casino keeps things patriotic with its red, white and blue Union Jack theme, but the site is actually available in a variety of countries. All British Casino does a great job organising its huge menu of slots, including the ability to search through them according to an array of interesting themes.

LeoVegas

Leovegas is an award winning casino, originally founded in Sweden back in 2012. The platform is strong across the board: a wide range of games, well designed software and some excellent promotions. There are also separate blogs for the casino and sportsbooks, both of which have lots of interesting articles.

Duelz

Duelz has a fun cartoonish vibe, and some excellent bonuses and promotions up for grabs. There’s a cashback offer, leaderboards and tournaments, daily free spins, drop and wins and more - and that’s all without even taking into account the welcome bonus for all new members.

Dream Vegas

Dream Vegas is a little slice of Sin City for UK residents. The software appropriately feels that little bit fancier than some of its competitors, including fun animations while you browse through the gaming menu. There’s also 24 hour live support, which is always a great asset to any casino.

Play Jango

Play Jango is another great casino with no real glaring weak points.The VIP Club is a particular highlight, where you can check the status of your VIP points and see what bonuses you’ll qualify for in the future. There’s a huge array of software providers represented too, which is good for variety.

Pay by Mobile Casino Bonuses

There are tons of great bonuses up for grabs at UK casinos, and you can typically access them all by making mobile deposits. Depending on the type of promotion, you may need to make a deposit first to trigger your bonus. Other times, it’s simply enough to sign up. However the promotion works, pay by mobile casinos will have you covered.

Sometimes casinos will also offer a bonus code or promo code to trigger different bonus.These are usually provided in their advertisements, emails or exclusive to players from review sites like ours. Check out our reviews to stay up to date on the latest bonus codes for UK casinos.

Here are some of the main bonus offers to look out for.

No Deposit Bonuses

With a no deposit bonus, you don’t need to spend a penny of your own money. It’s simply enough to register with a casino, and you’ll be given a small amount of bonus money to play with - normally something around £5, £10 or £20.

You can use the bonus money to play real money slots and the winnings are yours to keep, provided you fulfil the wagering requirement.

Wagering requirements, also known as playthrough requirements, are like special conditions you need to fulfil before any proceeds you win from bonus money becomes regular cash you can withdraw.

For example, if you received a no deposit bonus of £10 with wagering requirements of 30x, you’d need to use the money to place bets totalling £300 before you could withdraw any of it. Always check out the terms and conditions for any casino bonus you claim.

Boosted Deposit Bonuses

With a deposit bonus, the casino will match some or all of your first deposit with bonus money. Often, you’ll find 100% deposit bonuses - meaning you get double the bank roll - although there is also always an upper limit on the amount you can claim.

To claim a deposit bonus, you’ll need to spend some of your own money off the bat. Simply follow the bonus instructions and make your first mobile payment, and you’ll receive your bonus cash.

As with no deposit bonuses, the extra money will likely come with wagering requirements attached.

Bonus Spins

Bonus spins are like special tokens that let you play a real money slot game for free. One Bonus spin represents one free turn on a slot. Whatever you win you get to keep, subject to additional turnover.

UK players will find that these bonus spins are usually attached to a specific slot game such as Starburst, Book of the Dead, or others - one such example is a 100% deposit along with 50 free spins on Wild Wild Wins.

Security when using mobile payments

Cybersecurity is a hot topic these days with everyone looking to be careful with their personal information. Mobile casinos are well aware of this and take all the necessary steps to ensure player safety. The only real info you need to make a mobile payment is a working mobile number and phone contract. You won’t need to type any sensitive personal details into your casino, not even your card details.

Instead, it’s simply a matter of confirming the payment request and paying for your deposit along with your phone bill.

It also means there is a natural buffer between your bank account and your casino, since you don’t need to make a direct payment between the two - at least for deposits. As we’ve covered, withdrawals may wind up being a different story.

Lots of people like to use online e-wallets to fund their account for exactly this reason, but in fact mobile payments work just as well. Plus, there are typically smaller limits associated with paying via your mobile, meaning there is less that can go wrong.

Think about how simple it is to keep your phone topped up, or pay your bill at the end of the month. Reserving a little extra for your online casino works in exactly the same way.

Pay by Mobile Slots

Online slots are routinely the most popular games at UK online casinos, and you can get access to thousands via a simple and quick mobile deposit. With most casinos, the slots (and other games) are provided by special gaming design companies called software providers.

Providers like Microgaming, NetEnt and Playtech have built up reputations over many years for creating fun, innovative and original slots, consistently pushing each other to go the extra mile to create the best games.

Here’s a short selection of some of the most popular slots at UK casinos:

Mega Moolah

If you’re dreaming of life changing jackpots, this is the game for you. Mega Moolah is the world’s most famous progessive jackpot, meaning there is a special jackpot which rolls over in perpetuity until someone hits it, regularly reaching into the millions of pounds.

Starburst

This game from NetEnt is a classic. The beauty of Starbursy lies in its simplicity: it’s not overly complicated to understand, it has a fun and simple theme of gems in outer space, and it’s got some great bonuses and combo wins.

Gonzo Quest

Another one from NetEnt, Gonzo’s Quest was a revelation when it was released for its combination of a Nintendo-style video game narrative with a regular slot format. It has spawned a variety of sequels too.

Rich Wilde Series

Play'n Go gave us another example of how modern slots can take on a life of their own when they created the Rich Wilde series of games. With a really strong narrative running through the games, along with recurring characters, it helped popularise the concept of a series of slot games.

Pay by Mobile Table Games

Mobile casinos usually cater to everyone from slots fans to classic casino game fans. Typically, you can expect multiple versions of blackjack, roulette and video poker. There tends to be a good variety of these types of games, including with a variety of high and low limits and styles, and even some fun variations in the rules.

Other virtual table games you might find include baccarat, craps, keno, sic bo, bingo games and more.

Pay by Mobile Live Dealer Games

Live dealer games are just getting more and more popular, both in the UK and around the world, and it’s easy to see why.

With slots and regular table games, the results are determined by a piece of software called a Random Number Generator. Live dealer games however are real, physical games just like a brick and mortar casino, which you watch via a live video feed.

Everything is real - the dealer, the cards, the table - with the exception of the virtual betting software. You can even chat to the other players in real time, using the chat box.

Live dealer games are the closest you can get to the true, authentic casino experience right in your own home or on your phone.

Advantages of Paying By Mobile

Using your mobile to pay for your online gamling just makes a lot across the board. Here are our top reasons why you should consider it:

Paying by mobile is very easy

Literally, all you need is a working phone. No need to sign up to third party services, no need to remember extra passwords, no need even to part with any money until you pay your next bill.

Mobile payments are very secure and discrete.

The limits are generally quite low, so you won’t be dealing with huge amounts of money. You don’t need to send any sensitive personal information, or worry about what the casino is doing with your data. Plus, unlike with a debit card payment, your casino transactions won’t appear in your bank account, which is a priority for a lot of people.

Casino gaming in general is moving more and more in favour of mobile play.

These days, the majority of people prefer to spin their favourite games on their phones. This makes fast and simple mobile payments the logical option for many players who are playing on their phone anyway.

Paying by phone

Can be a good way to manage how much you spend on casino gambling, if you have a limit on your bill for example.

Disadvantages of Paying By Mobile

We've learned long ago that there is no one size fits all solution when it comes to online casinos, and there are a couple of disadvantages associated with using your phone rto deposit. Here they are:

You normally can’t withdraw via the same method. This is by far the biggest drawback, and means that if you win money you’re going to need to choose an alternative cashout method, like a bank transfer or e-wallet transfer. For most people it’s not a huge deal, but it does detract from some of the overall convenience of phone payments.

With phone payments, depending on your contract and provider, you often don’t have to actually pay until the end of the month. This can be looked at in two ways. On the one hand, it’s undeniably convenient. On the other, you certainly want to avoid a larger than expected bill arriving down the line that you aren’t prepared for. As long as you’re vigilant, and if necessary use customizable limits, this shouldn’t happen.

Looking to the Future With Mobile Payments

And there you have it. As you can see, paying by mobile is an excellent way to get money into your online casino account with minimal fuss or effort. As mobile casino gaming continues to grow, we certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see mobile payments becoming even more popular down the line.

Don’t forget to check out our recommended sites above if you want to know the best UK casinos that support mobile payments. We can even help you get set up with a welcome bonus if you sign up via our links.

Pay By Mobile Casinos FAQs

What is a Mobile Payment at a Casino?

A mobile payment is a way to deposit funds into your online casino account using just your mobile phone. You’ll be charged via your phone bill and there is no additional information necessary.

How do Mobile Payments Work?

Select the pay by phone option in your casino’s cashier and choose how much you want to deposit. You’ll have to type in your phone number or in some cases send the casino a message. You’ll receive an SMS message in return, asking you to confirm the payment. Reply to the message or confirm your deposit, and your money will be available to bet with instantly.

How is My Phone Payment Processed?

Phone casino payments are normally processed via a third party service, such as Zimpler, Boku or Payforit. There is no need to sign up to these services separately.

Are There Deposit Limits Associated with Phone Payments?

Yes, it varies depending on the casino but the limits associated with phone transactions are normally smaller than other payment methods.

Are Mobile Payments Safe?

Yes, mobile payments are very secure. There is no need to sign up to third party services, or even provide any additional personal or banking info to the casino.

How Much Do Mobile Payments Cost?

There is rarely any charge for a mobile payment.

How Long Do Mobile Payments Take?

Most mobile deposits arrive in your casino account instantly. This means you can start playing your favourite casino games after you make your deposit.

Can I Withdraw via Mobile?

No, casinos rarely support mobile withdrawals. You will need to choose an alternative method when you want to withdraw money from your account, like a bank transfer or e-wallet.

Can I Use any Other Payment Methods on my Mobile?

Yes. debit cards, online banking apps and e-wallets are all commonly used alternative mobile platforms which can be used to deposit at online casinos.

Can I Use Mobile Payments in the UK?

Yes. Many of the top UK casino and sports betting sites support mobile payments.

Does my Mobile Brand or Network Provider Matter?

No. Mobile payments work the same regardless of your provider or type of phone.

What UK Casinos Accept Mobile Payments?

You can check out our list of the best UK casinos that accept mobile payments above. If you sign up via our links, we can even help you claim your welcome bonus!