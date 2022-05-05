ONCE upon a time, the Pope moved from Rome to south eastern France and the area remained the Papal base for the next 70 years but they left a legacy that would last hundreds of years. It turns out that the Popes loved wine, Burgundy in particular, but they also championed the creation of vineyards nearby in the previously uncultivated Rhone Valley and a legend was born.

In case you hadn't guessed, the legend is Châteauneuf Du Pape, the jewel in the Rhone Valley's crown and a wine almost as much sought-after for the famous crossed keys on the bottle as the liquid itself. I saw a cracking promotion for the region calling it the 18-grape symphony some years back in a reference to the number of different grapes allowed in the blend. I haven't actually come across one featuring all the grapes but I'm sure there must be at least one winemaker who has tried it.