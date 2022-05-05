ONCE upon a time, the Pope moved from Rome to south eastern France and the area remained the Papal base for the next 70 years but they left a legacy that would last hundreds of years. It turns out that the Popes loved wine, Burgundy in particular, but they also championed the creation of vineyards nearby in the previously uncultivated Rhone Valley and a legend was born.
In case you hadn't guessed, the legend is Châteauneuf Du Pape, the jewel in the Rhone Valley's crown and a wine almost as much sought-after for the famous crossed keys on the bottle as the liquid itself. I saw a cracking promotion for the region calling it the 18-grape symphony some years back in a reference to the number of different grapes allowed in the blend. I haven't actually come across one featuring all the grapes but I'm sure there must be at least one winemaker who has tried it.
The main grape these days is the wonderfully jammy grenache, a grape that also blesses us with highly alcoholic wines. Secondary grapes tend to be Shiraz and Mourvedre, creating wines that can appear light in the glass but which are anything but in flavour and potency. Chateauneufs are instantly recognised by their heady noses, warm brambly fruit and hints of pepper or spice on the finish.
They are also recognised by their price, but in this case, its worth it for the experience.
Domaine Durieu Châteauneuf Du Pape
What a lovely surprise to find one I'd never tasted and that I loved. It had an intriguing, slightly reserved nose but that just made the opulent palate even more fun. Spicy warm autumn fruits and a long peppery finish. Gorgeous, especially for the price.
www.majestic.co.uk £25.99 per bottle or £20.99 mix six
Clos du Calvaire Châteauneuf Du Pape
The sign of a good friend is when they introduce you to a wine like this and share it equally. Rich, multi-layered dark fruits with herbal notes and hints of spice on the finish. You can always rely on the Wine Society
www.thewinesociety.com £27
Follow me on Twitter @gerardfinewine or Instagram @RichardsonsWines
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here