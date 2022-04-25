This Sunday is International Dawn Chorus Day, a time to rise early and celebrate the season’s avian warblers in all their glory
Why bother?
Because, as the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) puts it, spring is “nature’s party season” and birdsong offers “a music festival like no other”.
OK then, who’s headlining?
Top of the bill are blackbirds, skylarks, song thrushes and robins as well as lesser-spotted warblers such as cuckoos and nightingales. What you will hear depends to an extent on where you live, though: parkland and garden birds such as Wrens, Starlings, Blue tits, Great tits and Blackcaps are more common in the city, whereas if your own habitat is coastal you might hear a Chough, a Stonechat or a Linnet.
How early is early?
The RSPB recommends setting your alarm for 5am – c’mon, it’s a Sunday morning, what do you have to lose? – and simply poking your head out of the window to listen. If you want to go a step or two further, head down to a local nature reserve where there are all manner of activities planned.
Any in Scotland?
Of course. There will be early morning guide-led events on May 1 at Loch Leven and at Inish Marhes near Newtonmore, then the following day at Mersehead near Kippford in Dumfries and Galloway. Later in the month there are dawn chorus events at Black Devon Wetlands near Alloa (May 4 and May 7), Loch of Kinnordy (May 5), Baron’s Haugh Nature Reserve near Motherwell (May 7), Loch Garten (May 8) and RSPB Loch Lomond (May 14). Naturally there’s a digital offering too in the form of the Dawn Chorus Festival live stream, which will air online from 5am on May 1 and feature live broadcasts from nature reserves across the UK. You can join the conversation on social media as well using the hashtag #DawnChorusDay.
Anything else?
As well as being utterly, jaw-droppingly beautiful, recorded birdsong has been used for everything from helping people study to calming them down – a study at Alder Hey children’s hospital in Liverpool used birdsong to reduce anxiety amongst its young patients while Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, one of the world’s busiest, has experimented with playing birdsong in busy departure lounges. One of the universal experiences of lockdown was that it dialled down the traffic noise and consequently dialled up the sound of birds, increasing levels of interest in all things avian and also in ecotherapy, a form of therapy which involves doing activities outdoors in nature. Like rising up early and enjoying some birdsong with a cuppa as the sun comes up.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here