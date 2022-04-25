HEALTH Secretary Humza Yousaf told a jury that he loaned Natalie McGarry money to stop her being evicted from her home.

Mr Yousaf said he transferred £600 into Ms McGarry’s account after she visited his office in a “distressed” state in February 2014 and said she was threatened with losing her property.

Ms McGarry, 40, who represented Glasgow East at Westminster for the SNP, allegedly stole more than £25,000 from two organisations advocating for Scottish independence between April 2013 and August 2015.

She allegedly embezzled £21,000 while treasurer for Women for Independence between April 26, 2013 and November 30, 2015.

A second charge states Ms McGarry took £4,661 between April 9, 2014 and August 10, 2015 when she was Treasurer, Secretary and Convenor of Glasgow Regional Association (GRA) of the SNP.

Mr Yousaf told jurors in evidence at Glasgow Sheriff Court yesterday that Ms McGarry arrived at his West Nile Street constituency office.

Mr Yousaf said: “I think she was speaking to my office manager at the time Shona McAlpine.

“She came to my office in a state of distress.

“I asked her what was wrong and she told me she was threatened with being evicted that day if she didn’t come up with around the sum of £600 and she didn’t have the money at that point.

“There was a reason I can’t remember in much detail.

“There was a reason her and her partner didn’t have access to the funds.

“I offered to give her a loan of funds about the £600 mark from the bank across the road.

“I made the transaction and the money was returned roughly in the timescale.”

Mr Mitchell said: “Was there a discussion on the source of the funds being used to pay the money back?”

Mr Yousaf replied: “No.”

Mr Mitchell showed a bank statement which stated that the money was paid back in April 2014.

Allan Macleod, defending, put it to Mr Yousaf that Ms McGarry had not gone directly to the witness and asked for cash.

The lawyer suggested that Mr Yousaf had overheard a telephone call between Ms McGarry and Miss McAlpine then a later conversation between the two in person at his office.

Mr Yousaf agreed and stated that he then had a conversation with McGarry where he discussed loaning the money.

He was also asked by Mr Macleod if it was fair to say that McGarry was “disorganised” and “overdramatic.”

Mr Yousaf replied: “Yes.”

The court also heard from Jonathan Mackie, 42, who stated that he was repeatedly sent money by McGarry who “misplaced” her bank card.

Ms McGarry denies the two charges.

The trial continues.