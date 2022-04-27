As the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup gears up to return to Fort William, all eyes are on Mikayla Parton, the local rider who has been racing up the leader board, become a pro and landed top sponsorship.
WITH the return of the Fort William UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on May 21 and 22, one local rider is gearing up for her shot at the title. Mikayla Parton came to the sport later than most, if not all, of her fellow downhill racing competitors. But for the 24 year old it was truly love at first bike.
“I was just turning 18, which is very late to be starting,” she explains.
“Most people who are competing by that age will have already done two years of junior world cups.
“I just got really into it at that age and ended up getting a downhill bike the next year [after having a trail mountain bike]. That would have been 2016 when I got my first downhill bike and did my first Scottish race. From there I was just hooked on racing – everything I wanted to do was to get better results.
“I just absolutely loved it!”
The Scottish Privateer [a rider who isn’t supported by a factory team] admits that before she knew it, the sport took over her life. She got to the point where she was entering as many Scottish and British races as she could and steadily her name was creeping up the board. At the end of 2018, she was crowned downhill champion at the Scottish Championships at Nevis Range. The title garnered sponsorship interest from Greenpower, who also sponsor the Scottish downhill series.
“I couldn’t actually believe that they wanted to help me get to the world cup,” she says. “I still feel so fortunate that they asked me because I’m still with the same sponsor today.”
Alongside Greenpower, Mikayla’s main sponsors include Nevis Range, Trek Bikes and Endura. As a result of her support, Mikayla is a full-time professional mountain bike racer. She says: “Luckily, I have enough support now that I can train and race full-time.”
Mikayla raced her first downhill World Cup season in 2019 as a “total rookie”, but the real tour de force came when Mikayla placed fifth at the 2020 World Champs.
“That’s when I was getting better results and got to the point where I realised, wait: ‘This is my job now’,” she laughs.
“It still takes me aback, and I still feel so grateful for it.”
Unfortunately, the end of the 2020 season also resulted in a nasty concussion and neck injury after Mikayla landed on her head when racing downhill.
Despite her past injuries, which also includes a fractured rotator cuff, her nerves seem unshaken.
Mikayla admits her mum, who is the founder of The Highland Soap Company and also a keen mountain biker herself, was always one to encourage her to try things, even if they might scare her at first.
“My mum mountain biked before me, and for a while she was better than me – which was so frustrating,” she chuckles.
“She used to take me out and I used to get so annoyed at her, saying: ‘You know I can’t ride down that’.”
She stresses her excitement for her mum to watch her race at the UCI World Cup. “I’m so excited for it and it’s even more special because my mum never gets to come out to races, so it will be amazing to have her there along with friends and family.”
Having grown up in Fort William, Mikayla holds a particular attachment to the annual event. As one of Scotland’s biggest cycling events, the Fort William competitions have attracted crowds of more than 20,000 spectators in the past.
Chris O’Brien, managing director at Nevis Range, tells us: “The Fort William World Cup is an incredible event that puts Nevis Range and Fort William on the world stage.
“Rare Management have done an incredible job as the event organiser, and we are honoured to have been the home of the World Cup for the last 20 years.The role it plays in promoting the sport and inspiring young people to become the athletes of tomorrow cannot be overstated.
“We are so proud of, not just what it means to us, but also how it showcases Scotland as a world leader in MTB!”
After a two-year hiatus, spectators are invited along to watch their favourite racers. So, how is Mikayla feeling ahead of the race in her hometown?
“It’s not really sunk in yet it will be happening here,” she reflects. “In 2019 I was such a beginner that it was all a bit insane, but now I’m fully in the series.
“Last season was a full season, but we never came to Fort William. It’s so strange to think that the race is going to come to where I live, and I actually can’t wait to just sleep in my own bed at a race weekend.
“The atmosphere is amazing – I’m maybe biased but I feel like it’s one of the best ones [races in the world cup series]. To compete at it was amazing, I can remember my qualifying run and just the sheer amount of people shouting. It was unreal. You can’t really beat a Scottish event. The people in Fort William are amazing. I feel like I have a good support base here of friends and people who generally want to see me do well.”
While Mikayla admits it can bother her she came into the sport so late, and she had to sacrifice her university degree to get to where she is now, she retains a positive outlook: “I can’t believe I’m getting paid to do this. I’m happy and enjoying riding my bike, I’m trying to enjoy the whole experience.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here