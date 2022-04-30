It’s World Whisky Day on May 21 and what better way to celebrate than by raising a glass of one of Scotland’s favourite beverages, whether you like it straight up, on the rocks or in a cocktail here are four great whiskies to celebrate with.
For those with expensive taste, Glenfiddich Grande Couronne 26-Year-Old is designed to elevate any occasion and ooze grandiose. So if you’re looking for something to impress your friends with this is the one for you. Matured in American and European oak casks as one of Scotland’s finest distilleries – The Glenfiddich Distillery in Dufftown, Moray. The crowning glory is all in the finish, with an extended finish of up to two years in meticulously sourced French Cognac casks.
To celebrate the return of the Campbeltown Malts Festival (24th – 26th May) Glen Scotia has unveiled its new limited edition Festival Release 2022. The exquisite 8-year old expression has been matured in heavily peated, first-fill bourbon barrels before a yearlong finish in Pedro Ximenes hogsheads, a fortified dessert wine from southern Spain, giving it the perfect balance of gentle smoke, treacle and spice interwoven with Glen Scotia’s signature maritime notes. Available to buy through specialist retailers or the Glen Scotia online store from late April.
For something a bit more exotic the Jura Islander’s Expressions Collection No1 brings together the best of Jura and Barbados combined in one bottle. The first release from the Islanders’ Expressions embodies the spirit and creativity or artisans and innovators in Barbados. With vibrant aromas of rich tropical fruit and vanilla married up with a creamy finish of warm sweet spice for a lingering richness, finished in ex-rum casks from Barbados – the perfect whisky for the global traveller.
Looking to celebrate world Whisky Day with an experience? The Johnnie Walker 1820 roofttop bar offers a contemporary menu and a treat for your tastebuds with stunning views of Edinburgh Castle. With a vast menu featuring classic cocktails like the timeless Whisky Old Fashioned to modern twists and fruit explosions such as the Johnnie and Peach or the Johnnie and Lemon there’s something to suit all tastes all crafted using whiskies from the four corners of Scotland for a unique flavour!
