It’s World Whisky Day on May 21 and what better way to celebrate than by raising a glass of one of Scotland’s favourite beverages, whether you like it straight up, on the rocks or in a cocktail here are four great whiskies to celebrate with.

For those with expensive taste, Glenfiddich Grande Couronne 26-Year-Old is designed to elevate any occasion and ooze grandiose. So if you’re looking for something to impress your friends with this is the one for you. Matured in American and European oak casks as one of Scotland’s finest distilleries – The Glenfiddich Distillery in Dufftown, Moray. The crowning glory is all in the finish, with an extended finish of up to two years in meticulously sourced French Cognac casks.