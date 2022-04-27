Scotland’s natural topography and wide open spaces make it a world class mountain biking destination. Here are a half dozen of the best venues for beginners and experts alike.

1.LAGGAN WOLFTRAX

Strathmashie, Laggan, Newtonmore PH20 1BU

More than 30km of trails offer more than just top class mountain biking – there are also orienteering courses and forest walks. Bikes are available to buy and hire at the Wolftrax centre, which also has a café, toilets and showers.

www.lagganforest.com/mountain-biking

2. COMRIE CROFT

Braincroft, Crieff, Perthshire PH7 4JZ

A compact 12-mile network of trails for all ages and abilities makes it ideal for families, especially with the excellent amenities on-site, including a café and bike shop, plus a range of accommodation, including the award-winning campsite of the same name.

www.comriecroft.com

3. MORAY MONSTER TRAILS

Fochabers, IV32 7PG

This Forestry Commission site offers more than 20km of routes for all abilities. Head to Winding Walks for extreme freeriding and the red-grade Fochabers Ring, or start at Ordiequish for the slightly easier blue routes.

www.forestryandland.gov.scot/visit/moray-monster-trails

4. 7STANES

Various sites

The 7Stanes is a world-renowned collection of mountain biking centres across the south of Scotland: Dalbeattie, Forest of Ae, near Dumfries, Innerleithen and Glentress near Peebles, Glentrool in Galloway, Kirroughtree in Galloway, Mabie, near Dumfries and Newcastleton, near the border with England.

www.forestryandland.gov.scot/visit/activities/mountain-biking/7stanes

5. ABERFOYLE

Just an hour from Glasgow, the village of Aberfoyle is a great base to explore the 200km of trails around Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park and Queen Elizabeth Forest Park. Much of the riding is on forestry tracks but there is also a network of steep technical descents for the bravehearts. Aberfoyle is gaining a reputation as the home of gravel riding with its Dukes Weekender showpiece event held each year.

www.dukesweekender.com

6. NEVIS RANGE

Fort William

Charne Hawkes Photography

Home of the UK leg of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup the Nevis Range is as spectacular as it gets. The network includes the Lower Forest Trails for all abilities and three downhill trails that are accessed by gondola, two graded expert trails and a brand-new blue trail.

www.nevisrange.co.uk