One of only six UNESCO World Heritage sites in Scotland, the Antonine Wall is worthy of a visit, especially for a walk in the footsteps of Roman history, having been built by Roman soldiers for Emperor Antoninus Pius around AD142.
There is enough of the earthen wall and ditch remaining to be able to understand its defensive qualities and to marvel at a 37-mile wall built in just two years across Scotland almost 2,000 years ago.
Following the edge of a high ridge for much of the way, the views over Kilsyth and the Kelvin Valley, Campsie Fells and the Kilsyth Hills are equally impressive. Added to this, is a chance to spot wildlife on the Forth & Clyde Canal and wider Kelvin Valley – and also partake in some lovely food and drink at the route starting point at Auchinstarry Marina.
Further walking and cycling routes available at visitlanarkshire.com
Highlights
Auchinstarry Marina
Home to barges and house-boats, the marina is a great spot for observing life on the canal. OutdoorTrax at the marina also has a range of outdoor activities to try.
Forth and Clyde Canal
Engineer John Smeaton chose a similar route to the Antonine Wall for his canal linking the North Sea with the Firth of Clyde. Work began in 1768 and the waterway was opened in 1790.
Dumbreck Marsh
A designated site of Special Scientific Interest, the marsh is home to many species of birdlife, including lapwings, water rail and skylarks.
Croy Hill Roman Fort
Croy Hill was the site of one of the small forts built at intervals of one to two miles along the length of the wall. It is not visible on the ground today, but the Antonine Wall ditch is identifiable across much of the hill.
Castle Hill Iron Age Fort
Now topped by a trig point, Castle Hill was constructed more than 2,000 years ago. It was thought to have been abandoned when the Romans arrived.
Barr Hill Fort and Roman Bath House
These are among the best Roman remains on the Antonine Wall. Enough of the floor of the bath house remains to understand Roman ‘central heating’.
Silvanus, a Roman head sculpture
A new replica distance stone sits next to a towering Roman head sculpture at the Nethercroy site, near Kilsyth, of the Antonine Wall. The head is named after the Roman god of the woods and is an imposing monument.
Route
- From the Auchinstarry Marina, head along the south side canal towpath and continue east to the next bridge.
- Head past the canal boats westward until you reach Nethercroy.
- At Nethercroy take the junction west. It is signposted “Craigmarloch, 1 mile.”
- At the gate, continue upwards.
- At the junction, head west. It is signposted “Croy hill, Antonine’s wall – 1 mile.”
- Go south past Silvanus and stop to admire the stunning sculpture.
- Turn east at the sign for Croy. Head up McCoy Hill on a well-defined path.
- The path will eventually lead to three trees. Continue on the path through the trees and up to the top of Croy Hill.
- Check out the information stones on the route.
- Continue eastwards along the top of the hill on the path.
- Stay on the path and head towards the right of the houses.
- Head through the gate and down the path.
- Head through the green gate and look eastwards. There is a path heading towards the road.
- Head east on this path.
- Walk through the gate and cross the road to the path on the opposite side of the road. Watch out for traffic.
- Head eastwards up the path.
- Continue eastwards until the path reaches a gate. Head through the gate.
- The path eventually reaches another gate.
- Continue on the path until you come to a sign that says “Bar Hill”. Take the small path to the north. Or if you want a shorter walk, continue northward on the sign marked “Auchinstarry Marina”.
- Check out the information stone.
- The highest point of the route is now visible. Head up the hill.
- The top is marked by a trig point.
- Head west, down through the trees and then head west on a faint path.
- Keep high up on the path and you will reach the site of the Roman fort.
- Head west to the gate, then turn north at the next gate.
- Follow the path to the village of Twechar.
- Turn north at the war memorial and walk along the pavement to the canal.
- Walk east along the canal.
- At the end of the canal, continue for 50m until you reach the bridge.
- Turn east at the bridge.
- Cross the road and go through the green gate to return to Auchinstarry
OS Explorer 348
Auchinstarry Marina, near Kilsyth (B802)
Train: Croy, 1 mile; Bus stop: Auchinstarry Marina.
8 miles/12.9km
4 to 5 hours
Moderate
Canal towpaths, and narrow hill tracks. Conditions underfoot are generally good. Stout footwear recommended.
This article was brought to you by Visit Lanarkshire
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article