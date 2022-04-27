One of only six UNESCO World Heritage sites in Scotland, the Antonine Wall is worthy of a visit, especially for a walk in the footsteps of Roman history, having been built by Roman soldiers for Emperor Antoninus Pius around AD142.



There is enough of the earthen wall and ditch remaining to be able to understand its defensive qualities and to marvel at a 37-mile wall built in just two years across Scotland almost 2,000 years ago.

Following the edge of a high ridge for much of the way, the views over Kilsyth and the Kelvin Valley, Campsie Fells and the Kilsyth Hills are equally impressive. Added to this, is a chance to spot wildlife on the Forth & Clyde Canal and wider Kelvin Valley – and also partake in some lovely food and drink at the route starting point at Auchinstarry Marina.

