What is it?
A smartphone from OnePlus with all the latest technology and features.
Good points?
With a sharp Fluid AMOLED screen and 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 10 Pro provides the pinnacle of visual offerings. Its 17.2cm (6.7in) display is bright, crisp and has a level of detail that is impressive in a mobile device.
The device's brainpower comes from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform processor capable of immense number crunching and multitasking operations. There are two options available with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM depending on your planned usage from business applications to gaming.
A large capacity 5000mAh battery powers usage for nearly two days and thanks to the Oppo SuperVOOC charging system replenishing the supply only takes 35 minutes.
High-performance mode allows you to focus more hardware resources to a particular task at the expense of battery life which can be very useful in some scenarios such as video editing.
Multiple lens sensors (front, main, telephoto and ultra-wide) provide specific functions for selfies, general usage, zooming and panning to give as many options as possible. Dual LED flashes provide impressive illumination in low-lite environments.
Bad points?
There is no 3.5mm headphone jack present and little information in relation to the device's IP rating which lets the consumer know how protected from the elements a product is.
Best for ...
Those looking for a premium feature-rich Android smartphone at the lower end of the price scale.
READ MORE: Crime writer Emma Christie on nature, gastronomy and church architecture in the Spanish Pyrenees
Avoid if ...
You are looking for a smartphone with the best camera credentials as this is lacking in many photographic areas.
Score: 8/10.
OnePlus 10 Pro Smartphone, £799 (oneplus.com)
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here