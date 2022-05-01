What is it?

A smartphone from OnePlus with all the latest technology and features.

Good points?

With a sharp Fluid AMOLED screen and 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 10 Pro provides the pinnacle of visual offerings. Its 17.2cm (6.7in) display is bright, crisp and has a level of detail that is impressive in a mobile device.

The device's brainpower comes from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform processor capable of immense number crunching and multitasking operations. There are two options available with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM depending on your planned usage from business applications to gaming.

A large capacity 5000mAh battery powers usage for nearly two days and thanks to the Oppo SuperVOOC charging system replenishing the supply only takes 35 minutes.

OnePlus 10 Pro Smartphone

High-performance mode allows you to focus more hardware resources to a particular task at the expense of battery life which can be very useful in some scenarios such as video editing.

Multiple lens sensors (front, main, telephoto and ultra-wide) provide specific functions for selfies, general usage, zooming and panning to give as many options as possible. Dual LED flashes provide impressive illumination in low-lite environments.

Bad points?

There is no 3.5mm headphone jack present and little information in relation to the device's IP rating which lets the consumer know how protected from the elements a product is.

Best for ...

Those looking for a premium feature-rich Android smartphone at the lower end of the price scale.

READ MORE: Crime writer Emma Christie on nature, gastronomy and church architecture in the Spanish Pyrenees

Avoid if ...

You are looking for a smartphone with the best camera credentials as this is lacking in many photographic areas.

Score: 8/10.

OnePlus 10 Pro Smartphone, £799 (oneplus.com)