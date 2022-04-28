ENERGY giant Shell has been fined £50,000 by North Sea regulators for breaching production consents.
The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) requires the consents for companies to produce oil and gas. It has now fined Shell and served the company with a sanction notice for breaching five field consents.
The NSTA said adhering to production consents is “an indicator of good stewardship of fields, and is an important component of a stable, well-regulated industry which has the trust and confidence of investors and the public”.
READ MORE: North Sea gas to significantly ramp up production in wake of war in Ukraine
The NSTA raised concerns with Shell back in November 2020 that it had failed to comply with the maximum and minimum volumes specified in the production consents for five North Sea fields that year.
An investigation by the regulator confirmed the failure – with a review by Shell finding it had failed to conduct an effective handover following a restructuring exercise.
Tom Wheeler, director of regulation at the NSTA said: “In this instance, Shell did not live up to its commitments and responsibilities, in a way that could detract from industry’s social licence to operate.
“However, Shell did co-operate fully with the NSTA’s investigation and is already implementing the recommendations from its internal review, dealing with the immediate causes of the failure to comply with production consents.
READ MORE: Scotland must 'accelerate push away from North Sea oil' despite rising energy prices
“The NSTA is committed to maintaining a stable and predictable system of regulation which encourages investment in relevant activities and is working with industry to ensure that compliance continues to improve.”
Earlier this year, Shell reported a fourteen-fold increase in quarterly profits, bringing their 2021 total profits to $19.3 billion (£15.5bn). This comes as skyrocketing prices for oil and gas have pushed millions of households across the UK into fuel poverty, reigniting calls for a windfall tax to relieve the burden on households.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here