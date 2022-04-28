ONE-MAN-OPERATED buses went on trial in Glasgow on Friday, May 7, 1965, prior to being brought into service on the Sunday.

Twelve drivers were being undergoing instruction at Newlands depot, and the buses would serve route no. 40 between Cathcart and Hillington. At the end of a six-month experiment it was hoped to extend them to other routes.

“As passengers enter they will place their money in a receptacle and tell the driver the distance they want to go,” explained the Evening Times. “A machine operated by the driver will issue tickets and change.”