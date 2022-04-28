Four men have been arrested in connection with a drug and money laundering probe in Glasgow. 

Officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Police Scotland made the arrests on Wednesday, April 27 in central Glasgow, Anniesland and Parkhead.

The four men, aged 42, 29, 26 and 25, remain in custody.

An estimated 500 cannabis plants were recovered from two properties in the city's Anniesland and Harthill. 

NCA Scotland operations manager Rob Miles said: "Working with colleagues from Police Scotland as part of the Organised Crime Partnership we are determined to do all we can to protect our communities and disrupt the networks involved in drug supply across Scotland.”

Detective inspector Tom Gillan of the Organised Crime Partnership said:“Working in partnership Police Scotland is determined to ensure the activities of organised crime groups are frustrated and disrupted as part of our commitment to the country’s serious organised crime strategy.”