Willie Rodger: Life’s a beach!
7-28 May. Free. 34 Abercromby Place, Edinburgh, EH3 6QE.
Over 30 works from the late Willie Rodger will be on display at the Open Eye Gallery. All around the theme of summer holidays, they have been chosen specifically from the artist’s estate for this show. Some of the prints on display were originally shown in Edinburgh in the early 1970s, and many have not been seen publicly since, others have never previously been exhibited. They reveal Rodger’s intense desire to create visually arresting images and offer a good introduction to his varied printing techniques.
https://www.openeyegallery.co.uk/
Andrew Squire: Changes
7-28 May. Free. 34 Abercromby Place, Edinburgh, EH3 6QE.
The combination of people and the natural environment has always been a big part of Squire’s work as an artist and this exhibition is no different. This new collection of paintings focuses directly on people, not as individuals but as parts of the human species as a whole. He will be donating all profits from the exhibition to the Scottish Refugee Council.
https://www.openeyegallery.co.uk/
Geoffrey Roper
7-28 May. Free. 34 Abercromby Place, Edinburgh, EH3 6QE.
This exhibition features a small showcase of works from the late Geoffrey Roper’s estate. The paintings capture the diversity of the works he produced during his career. As an artist, he was deeply influenced by the work of Turner and he became well-known for his abstract skyscapes, maritime scenes and figurative paintings.
https://www.openeyegallery.co.uk/
Ewan McClure: Inside and Out
5-28 May. Free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.
Since 2018 Ewan McClure has been working as an artist in residence at E. A. Hornel’s studio in Kirkcudbright. During this time he has honed his still life works and informal arrangements, focusing on the effect of light and shadow on artworks. This work, pictured right, reveals a new chapter in the artistic history of Kirkcudbright with this original body of work.
https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/
Sylvia von Hartmann at 80
5-28 May. Free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.
The Scottish Gallery is celebrating Sylvia von Hartmann’s 80th birthday this month with an exhibition, above, dedicated to her wax paintings and printmaking. It will be an immersive exhibition, bringing together wax paintings, prints, painted furniture and objects that all provide further insight into von Hartmann’s world of detail.
https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/
A Shared Language
5-28 May. Free. Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.
Another exhibition from The Scottish Gallery, this time showcasing new work from two design makers – Ane Christensen and Daphne Krinos. It offers insight into the makers’ respective crafts as well as the ways they form and develop new ideas through creative dialogue.
https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/
MSCTY x V&A Dundee
30 April-26 September. Free. 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.
In partnership with MSCTY, the V&A have commissioned two new pieces of music that respond to the architecture of the gallery – inside and out. Inside the museum, a soundtrack from Japanese composer and percussionist Midori Takada is inspired by the natural materials chosen by architect Kengo Kuma. Outside, in the plaza, experience a composition by Dundee musician SHHE which is inspired by the sounds of the water surrounding the museum.
https://www.vam.ac.uk/
Yinka Ilori: Listening to Joy
30 April - 5 June. Free. 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.
This installation at the V&A is a colourful, interactive playscape designed for families to enjoy. It uses pattern, music and colour to inspire joy. The brightly coloured zippable mesh walls form a maze that can be opened and closed, creating a variety of ways to change the space.
https://www.vam.ac.uk/
Elizabeth Blackadder exhibition
30 April - 28 May. Free. Glasgow Print Studio, Trongate 103, Glasgow, G1 5HD.
Elizabeth Blackadder had a long standing relationship with Glasgow Print Studio. Beginning back in 1985, Blackadder created more than 150 editions over a 30-year period. On display at the moment are works covering a variety of subjects, styles and techniques and showcasing Blackadder’s interesting and beautiful works.
https://glasgowprintstudio.co.uk
Van Gogh Alive
30 April - 17 July. Tickets from £24.50. Festival Square, Lothian Road, Edinburgh, EH16 6PZ.
The most visited, immersive, multi-sensory experience in the world has arrived in the capital for an exclusive four month run. Van Gogh Alive exhibits the life and work of the Dutch artist and arrived in Edinburgh after a smash hit run in London. The exhibition immerses visitors in the life and work of Vincent van Gogh, travelling through the periods of his life that defined him as an artist. Visitors can experience over 3000 images from the artist, presented in stunning detail, including famous works like Starry Night as well as some lesser-known paintings. See feature on p42. pwww.ticketmaster.co.uk
Charlotte Cohen
