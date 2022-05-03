This recipe makes the most delicious tiger prawns which can be served with rice, salads or steaks. I have cooked them in a pan but they can be easily cooked on the barbecue for the warmer months ahead. Let’s hope last weekend wasn’t our summer!
Ingredients
Serves 2-4
1kg tiger prawns – head on
100g butter
2 x garlic cloves – chopped
1 tbsp of grounded white pepper
1 tbsp of grounded black pepper
1 tbsp of cayenne pepper
1 tbsp of paprika
1 tbsp of onion powder
1 tbsp of dried oregano
1 tbsp of thyme
Pinch of salt
1 x Lime – juice and zest
Method
Firstly, devein the prawns (remove the main central vein) if needed. Using a small bowl, mix all the dried spices together.
Pre-heat a large frying pan on a medium heat and add the butter to melt. Add in the chopped garlic and stir, followed by the prawns.
Add in mixed dry spices that you’ve prepared and cover the prawns ensuring all are fully coated.
Continue to cook until the prawns are red in colour and cooked through. Finish with fresh lime zest and a squeeze lime in before serving.
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here