This recipe makes the most delicious tiger prawns which can be served with rice, salads or steaks. I have cooked them in a pan but they can be easily cooked on the barbecue for the warmer months ahead. Let’s hope last weekend wasn’t our summer!

Ingredients

Serves 2-4

1kg tiger prawns – head on

100g butter

2 x garlic cloves – chopped

1 tbsp of grounded white pepper

1 tbsp of grounded black pepper

1 tbsp of cayenne pepper

1 tbsp of paprika

1 tbsp of onion powder

1 tbsp of dried oregano

1 tbsp of thyme

Pinch of salt

1 x Lime – juice and zest

Method

Firstly, devein the prawns (remove the main central vein) if needed. Using a small bowl, mix all the dried spices together.

Pre-heat a large frying pan on a medium heat and add the butter to melt. Add in the chopped garlic and stir, followed by the prawns.

Add in mixed dry spices that you’ve prepared and cover the prawns ensuring all are fully coated.

Continue to cook until the prawns are red in colour and cooked through. Finish with fresh lime zest and a squeeze lime in before serving.

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

