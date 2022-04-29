Okay, so you’re a regular offline casino player, but have you experienced the excitement of betting online? If you haven't, then you’ve been missing out. It's no longer news that online casinos have become rampant in recent times - all thanks to improving technology.

Currently, there are over 3,000 online casinos scattered worldwide. The pandemic era saw an increase in online gambling as many couldn't step out of their homes; lovers of physical casinos had no choice but to bet online. And now that the pandemic is gradually easing off, many gamers now like the idea of internet casinos, as it offers users much more flexibility than physical ones.

Now, the big question is: 'How do you select the online casino that will give you the best betting experience?'. This feat could be pretty challenging - considering the high number of online casinos available on the internet. But, there's no need for panic, as we've carefully chosen the best online casinos for you. These best online casinos are safe, offer juicy bonuses and excellent payouts to their customers.

Our Top 5 Best Online Casino Sites For Real Money Casino Games Of 2022

Magic Red Casino - Overall Best Online Casino For Betting & Poker Games

Lasatlantis.com - Popular For Live Casino Games; Multiple Sign Up Bonuses Superslots.ag - Top-Rated Casino App For Online Slot Spins & Gambling Wildcasino.ag - Recommended Casino Site For Sports Betting & Gambling US.betway.com - Trusted Online Gambling Site For Real Money Casino Games

#1. Magicred.com - Overall Best Online Casino For Betting & Poker Games

Licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, Magic Red casino was established in 2014 by Aspire Global International Ltd.

The site features various slot and table games, and users can enjoy their games both on mobile and desktop. Players can decide to demo play or switch to real-money mode on the website.

Furthermore, there's a good variety of languages and currencies - thus, offering users more accessibility. In addition, there are over ten payment methods on the website, and Magic Red casino partners with many credible gaming companies.

To ensure players' safety, the company makes use of the latest standard encryption which protects all financial transactions including customers' data.

Highlights

Welcome Bonus: When you sign up at Magic Red casino for the first time, you get a welcome bonus of $300 that's spread over your first three deposits. In addition, you'll receive 100 free spins that'll be released at twenty per time and should be used on only some specific slots.

Promotions and Loyalty Benefits: New players on the website start from the 'New Member' tier. You earn points and rewards and move up on the VIP level scheme as you play on Magic Red, thereby unlocking better features and bonuses.

Demo Mode: The demo mode allows players to test run any game of their choice before staking real money. You can play for free even without registering when on the demo mode.

Security: Magic Red casino takes utmost caution to prevent breaches to ensure safety. This cautionary measure is done by using a secure socket layer to ensure the information on the site is adequately safe from cyber hackers.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Magic Red

Pros

Quick response time

Live support present

Wide game selections

Protected with SSL encryption

Cons

Support team not available 24/7

#2. Lasatlantis.com - Popular For Live Casino Games; Multiple Sign Up Bonuses

Las Atlantis is a new casino company launched in 2020 and accepts US players. Their website is powered by Realtime Gaming and Visionary iGaming, and it uses a web-based platform that loads on your favourite browser.

Also, the design is beautiful and easy to navigate as it comes with a simple user interface. At Las Atlantis casino, there are over 150 games that are compatible with many devices. Furthermore, the website is licensed by Curacao. The Australia-based Technical Systems Testing audits the platform to ensure security and fairness.

Highlights

Quality Security: Las Atlantis uses several means to protect clients' information. Las Atlantis casino is secure from online breaches by using 256-bit SSL encryption, anti-virus protection, and fraud protection mechanisms.

Zero Cost Deposits and Withdrawals: While some online casinos charge users on deposits and withdrawals, Lasatlantis.com doesn't charge any fee; it's entirely free. In addition, you can choose from the various banking options available on the website for your transactions.

Cryptocurrency Deposits: This is an exciting feature, considering the popularity of cryptocurrency nowadays. You can make deposits using cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and litecoin. Although deposits are instant on Las Atlantis, crypto deposits may take up to fifteen minutes to process.

24/7 Customer Service: The customer service support at Las Atlantis is impressive as it's available every time. For speedy response, make use of the live chat feature.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Las Atlantis

Pros

Low minimum deposit

Accepts cryptocurrency

Easy-to-navigate platform

Responsive customer service

Cons

High withdrawal minimum

Absence of sport betting options

#3. Superslots.ag - Top-Rated Casino App For Online Slot Spins & Gambling

Superslots.ag's management has been around in the online gaming world for over 25 years. They have a robust library of over 200 slots and live dealer games. With enough banking options ranging from credit cards to cryptocurrencies, players can easily make deposits on the platform.

Furthermore, they have plenty of bonuses and offer more significant rewards than some competitors. In addition, the website interface is colorful with clearly laid out buttons, thereby making it simple to navigate.

Highlights

Favourite Tab: This is a valuable feature when playing at an online casino with many game varieties. You can easily add your favourite games to the 'favourite tab' section to quickly locate them when you want to play.

User-friendly: Given the basic appearance of this site with a colorful interface and well-laid-out buttons, it's easy to use. The setup is straightforward, and it doesn't include outrageous links or subsidiary menus.

Bonuses: Superslots.ag is one of the most generous online casinos available. There's a $6,000 welcome bonus as well as free spins, promos, and loads of exciting prizes to be claimed every week. These perks make them one of the most competitive online casinos for bonuses.

Mobile App: Players can download the Super Slots casino mobile app on Android, iOS, and many other devices. The app works seamlessly as the website, and it's easy to navigate. In addition, there's also the in-game browser option that allows you to play on your mobile through your web browser.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Super Slots

Pros

Huge bonuses

Welcomes US Players

Accepts crypto transactions

Responsive customer support

Cons

No demo mode

No sports betting option

#4. Wildcasino.ag - Recommended Casino Site For Sports Betting & Gambling

Wildcasino.ag is an online casino platform licensed in Panama City, Panama. Established in 2017, the website is owned by Commission.bz - the same owners of BetOnline and Sportsbetting.ag. They offer users more than 400 casino games. For first-timers, there's a $5,000 welcome bonus. Furthermore, the banking options are diverse, and like some online casinos, they accept cryptocurrency deposits. You won't experience issues with navigation because the site developers designed it for easy access.

Highlights

Bonus on Crypto Deposits: Take advantage of their crypto bonus for the largest amount of bonus. With this promo, you'll get $9,000 worth of welcome bonus. Whereas, for non-crypto deposits, new users get a $5,000 welcome package.

Mobile App: An interesting fact about the Wild Casino app is that it doesn't need a software download. Instead, everything plays out on your device's web browser, and this allows you to save time and space on your device.

Security and Fair Play: The Panama Gaming Authority that licensed Wild Casino is a reputable licensing authority. An 'RNG Certified' tag on the bottom of the website indicates that the Random Number Generator has been verified and approved. Therefore, you don't need to worry about any manipulation of results.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Wild Casino

Pros

Innovative slots

Cryptocurrency-friendly

Awsome promotions and bonuses

Cons

No jackpot games

Charges on non-crypto payment methods

#5. US.betway.com - Trusted Online Gambling Site For Real Money Casino Games

US.betway.com combines online sports betting with casino games and offers one of the most generous bonus offers in the US. The site features many slots, live table games and provides a range of promotions. You can spin the reels for a jackpot or just enjoy the bonus rounds.

Betway USA makes it easy to transition easily from the world of sports to the online casino world. Also, there's easy access from your desktop or mobile device, making it easy to bet anywhere. At the bottom of their website, you get to see their licenses and partners as they strive to ensure a seamless experience for their customers.

Highlights

Sports Betting: Players can bet on over 30 sports, including football, basketball, baseball, tennis, and many others. In addition, users can bet on other non-sporting events like politics and reality TV shows.

Bonuses and Promotions: Betway USA also offers enticing bonuses like many online casinos. There are the sports betting welcome offer, and the casino welcome bonus for new users. Asides from this, there're also plenty of in-game rewards for existing players. The Betway Plus loyalty program also offers an additional route to winning big on Betway.

Customer Service: Customers can reach Betway USA customer service through email, phone, or live chat. Live chat is a fast means to reach the customer service center. However, if you prefer to contact them on the phone, Betway offers 24/7 phone support.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Betway

Pros

Fast payouts

Various customer support options

Diverse deposits and withdrawal options

Combination of sports betting and casino games

Cons

Limited big bets on online poker tournaments

Europacasino.com is a trusted online casino that has been operating since 2003 and features over 400 exciting games. The website runs on superior software and includes a $2,400 welcome bonus for first-time depositors.

New players can have a rewarding time with the bonus divided into weekly and monthly installments. In addition, Europacasino.com provides promotional offers all year long and discounts for money deposited using some select online payment means.

Furthermore, Europacasino.com is regulated and licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and partners with reputable gaming companies like Euro Partners and Playtech.

Highlights

Over 400 Casino Games: Players get to play hundreds upon hundreds of online games. There are live dealer games like roulette and blackjack. Also, you have access to several hundreds of slot games like Buffalo Blitz, Atlantis Queen, Viking Mania, among several others.

Currency and Language Varieties: Europacasino.com is available in thirteen languages and supports different currency varieties, including the American, Australian, Canadian dollar, Euro, and Pound.

Variety of Deposit and Withdrawal Methods: The site features many means through which customers can deposit and withdraw money. They include Skrill, Visa, InstaDebit, and many more, and players can choose whichever means is most convenient for their transactions.

Referral Program: The company runs a referral program whereby users can earn commissions when they refer their friends. When you refer someone, you get €50 when the person registers with your link. In addition, the person referred also earns €25.

Pros

VIP reward stages

Mobile compatible

High and fast payouts

Diverse deposit and withdrawal methods

Cons

Not allowed for US players

Operating for over 19 years, Casino Tropez is no newcomer in the online casino industry. The website is powered by Playtech and offers over 400 casino games and about nine live dealer tables.

As a first-timer on Casino Tropez, you get 100% up to €100 and a €3,000 welcome bonus. Although this bonus is broken down into weekly and monthly installments, it ensures you get a rewarding online casino experience for an extended period.

In addition, there are promotional offers available and special discounts for using some specific deposit means. Furthermore, they have their license from the Malta Gaming Authority, which shows their legitimacy as an online gambling platform.

Highlights

Long Existence: For a company that's been around since 2001, it shows its credibility and reputation. Also, this assures first-timers that they can be trusted with their money and data. In addition, it means they have the required experience to handle all sorts of customers' complaints.

Referral Bonus and Free Spin Tuesday: When you refer somebody, you get €50 whenever the person deposits on the website. Furthermore, there's a special Tuesday promo on some select slots, which gives you the chance to enjoy up to sixty free spins.

Good Payment Choices: A wide selection of payment methods are available, including the most preferred payment systems like debit and credit cards. You'll find options like Mastercard, Visa, EcoPayz, Paysafecard, EPS, amongst others. However, there isn't any cryptocurrency option presently available.

Pros

Big welcome bonus

Wide game varieties

Progressive jackpots

Numerous banking methods

Cons

Withdrawal restrictions

L&L Europe Ltd Casinos own the All British Casino, and it was established in 2013. Licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, and Curacao eGaming, players can feel safe when using the website. The website partners with various software developers to provide multiple games. Furthermore, Allbritishcasino.com is fully optimised for mobile play, so users can play anywhere from any mobile device.

Highlights

Live Dealer Action: The company provides over 70 live dealer games, including roulette, blackjack, and poker. You can play any version of roulette available, like French Roulette, Auto Roulette, or Mini Roulette. Therefore, if you're a fan of live dealer actions, allbritishcasino.com has plenty in store for you.

Usability: The usability of the website is pretty good. Every header on each page is clear, and the homepage gives an overview of options. There's a search button to find your favourite games. Also, links are available for each game that easily takes you to your desired game.

Banking: All British Casino offers very secure means to place deposits and withdrawals. The website processes withdrawals within 24 hours except for the weekends. In addition, there are no charges for withdrawals. However, you need to withdraw with the same channel of deposit you used.

Fairness and Security: There's a variety of security methods to protect users on the site. Firstly, the site uses SSL encryption to prevent breaches. Additionally, other measures like enterprise-level firewall protection are used to ensure adequate security.

Pros

Many jackpot slots

No withdrawal charges

Plenty table games collections

Cons

Absence of bonus spins

Non-acceptance of US players

How We Made The List Of Real Money Online Casinos Of 2022

We scouted hundreds of online casinos for the most credible internet betting platforms to come up with this list. After that, we eliminated betting platforms with questionable practices. We then reduced the list using factors like security, games variety, and bonuses on offer.

What We Looked For

Licensing and Regulation: This is one of the first things we searched for. Before using any online casino, it is standard practice to check for seals and approval from reputable regulatory bodies. A license shows that the casino company has met specific standards and requirements to operate legally.

This is one of the first things we searched for. Before using any online casino, it is standard practice to check for seals and approval from reputable regulatory bodies. A license shows that the casino company has met specific standards and requirements to operate legally. Game Variety: Every good casino should have a large variety of casino games—the more games an online casino site offers, the better the users' experience. We discarded casinos with few games when coming up with our list. This decision was because players tend to love a variety of table games to choose from.

Every good casino should have a large variety of casino games—the more games an online casino site offers, the better the users' experience. We discarded casinos with few games when coming up with our list. This decision was because players tend to love a variety of table games to choose from. Website Security: It's expected that any licensed online casino should be secure. Sadly, this isn't the case for some casinos. Since playing on online casinos for real money requires depositing and withdrawing, we checked for online gambling sites that use the latest and most advanced encryption on their platforms.

It's expected that any licensed online casino should be secure. Sadly, this isn't the case for some casinos. Since playing on online casinos for real money requires depositing and withdrawing, we checked for online gambling sites that use the latest and most advanced encryption on their platforms. Bonuses: Bonuses are essential to grab users' attention, and thus, we looked for online real money casinos with generous bonuses. Usually, the rewards come with the first deposits, and they can be helpful in playing your preferred game without using your initial deposit.

Factors to Consider Before Choosing Gambling Sites & Casinos Online:

The online casino world seems saturated already, and it can often be challenging to identify one that suits you. You don't register at an online casino just because you want to bet; you must consider certain factors before joining the casino website.

Online Casino's Reputation

The reputation of an online casino says a lot about its credibility. Like other businesses and brands, a good reputation signals great quality and trust among users. It can indicate if a company is legit or not. One of the ways to confirm an online casino's reputation is through licenses and regulations. In most cases, you'll find these at the bottom of the site.

Another way to confirm is through reviews. Look out for reviews on credible websites.

Locality

Before using any internet casino, check if they operate around your region. This check is necessary because gambling laws vary from country to country, and reputable online casinos don't work in banned areas. Any reputable casino company will only function where they're legalised and have full license to carry out their activities.

Website Quality

Website quality goes a long way in determining a user's experience. Many technological features of a site influence your play. Among them include website speed, navigation, and usability. Also, check for the design and visuals.

Furthermore, a mobile-friendly website makes the website easily accessible. The content on the site must be of good quality and should also rank well hierarchically. These factors greatly influence a player's experience. For instance, when the website loads slowly, it could frustrate you and disturb your gambling activity.

Variety of Games on Offer

A good online casino should have an extensive range of games available on its website: the more the games, the better the platform. Most gamblers usually have some favourite games in mind, and many casinos have a search button to find your best slot and table games.

Choosing casinos with a wide variety of games is necessary, especially for beginners, so they can sort through different games till they find their preferred choice. There should be plenty of options ranging from slots and classics to card games and live dealer games.

Deposits and Withdrawals

You must look before you leap. Before making your choice, check if your payment method is available. It can be frustrating when you choose a casino without your preferred payment method. The best online casino platforms offer an extensive range of payment methods.

In addition, some platforms charge fees for withdrawals and deposits, while some don't.

FAQs Regarding Online Casinos For Players:

Q1. Do all online casinos pay winnings?





Not all casinos pay winnings. Some casinos are not licensed and are unregulated; thus, robbing their users of winnings, especially when the payment is huge. Use only legitimate online casinos to reduce the chances of your winnings not being paid. All the online casinos we reviewed above pay out winnings to players.

Q2. Do all online casinos have the same games?





Games vary from one casino website to another. Therefore, all casinos do not offer the same games. Some online casinos offer more game variety than others. For example, some casinos may only offer a few types of roulette, while others have many roulette varieties. Before you register at any online casino, be sure if they provide your favourite games.

Q3. Are online casinos safe?





As long as you're playing on a licensed platform with advanced encryption, you shouldn't have issues with safety. Any online casino without a license should be regarded as cybercriminals. Our top online casino platforms are all safe to use.

Q4. Which payment method is the best?





It depends on you. There's no preferred payment method. Internet casinos offer various payment methods for players ranging from credit and debit card banking options to cryptocurrency transactions.

The payment methods on offer depend on the casino and your location. For instance, crypto transactions may not be allowed in some places due to local laws banning cryptocurrency. You must use a website with your best choice of payment. Therefore, before signing up, be sure you're comfortable with the payment options provided.

Q5. How quickly do online casinos pay?





This is in two stages. Firstly, your betting account, and secondly, your bank account. After a bet, many companies release the funds into the betting account almost immediately. Some others take about five to 10 minutes to process your winnings before depositing them into your betting account.

Q6. Do online casinos cheat?





Unregistered and unlicensed casinos can cheat. However, it's doubtful that reputable online casino platforms will be unfair. Moreover, fully licensed companies are held to account by the regulators for transparency. Furthermore, reputable online casinos have an RNG (Random Number Generator) tag that indicates their game outcomes aren't manipulated.

Q7. Which are the best online casino games software?





Many top brand casino games software design and develop quality casino games. Some of them include 'Playtech,' NetEnt, 'Red Tiger Gaming,' 'Microgaming,' 'Bally,' etc. To evaluate a software's performance, you'll consider the graphics, game speed, license, and many more. Take a look at the best online sportsbook.

Q8. Are the bonuses the same for all online casinos?





While casinos offer first-timers a welcome bonus package, the amount varies from one website to another. Also, their rules on how to claim the bonus are different.

Apart from the standard welcome package, many casinos offer bonuses to existing players. Like the first bonus, they vary in amount and requirements to claim them. Therefore, carefully review the bonus aspect to know if you're okay with the rewards whenever you search for casino bonuses.

Q9. What are live dealer games?





Live dealer games are games you play with human dealers instead of computers. They provide a very different experience from the regular casino games. Live dealer games feature real tables with human dealers, whereas all the gaming action is on your mobile or desktop.

Q10. Can I develop an addiction to casino games?





Casino games aren't meant to get you addicted. However, we all have different addiction tendencies, and misuse can lead to addiction. For example, while one person may quickly develop an addiction to something after too much usage, it isn't so for another person.

Q11. Should I follow a betting plan?





A betting plan in itself isn't a bad idea. However, you must know that it isn't a guarantee for gambling success. Some professionals may advise you to stick to a betting plan, while others may not. You must follow what you feel is the best and works for you.

Try the best bitcoin casinos as well.

Q12. Are my casino wins taxable?





This possibility depends on several factors. Firstly, it depends on the region you are in. Casino wins are taxable in some areas but not in others. Secondly, it depends on whether you're a resident in the country or a foreigner.

Best Online Casinos & Gambling Sites To Win Real Money [2022]

If you're ready for some online gaming experience, online casinos provide you with options. Our best picks have been carefully selected so you can have maximum fun while gambling online. With our selections, we're confident of you having a good experience on these gambling platforms.

Furthermore, if you have questions, check our 'FAQs' section. Your question might have been answered there. However, if your question isn't answered in that section, simple online research helps. Try and ask online or see a professional to get answers to your questions. Remember to always gamble responsibly. We wish you good luck and an exciting online casino experience.

This article is supplied by Blue Ribbon Group and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald.