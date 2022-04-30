Suppose you're thinking about starting a career as a cryptocurrency trader. In that case, you must already be aware that there are hundreds of marketplaces and brokerage platforms you can join. Each of these platforms provides access to many cryptos, but not all of them support the same tokens.

Moreover, every platform has unique features and fees, so you must compare every detail before placing your first investment. We wanted to help you find the best crypto exchange for your needs, so we reviewed the most popular choices among successful crypto traders. Our list of the best Bitcoin brokers includes only those platforms with the best features and the lowest fees. So let's jump right into it!

Our Best Bitcoin Brokers of 2022

eToro - Our Best Platform for Crypto Trading
Pionex - Automated Trading Platform
Coinbase- Our Top-Rated Crypto Trading Platform
Crypto.com - Over 250 Available Cryptocurrencies
Interactive Brokers - Our Best Platform For Experienced Traders

1. eToro - Our Best Platform for Crypto Trading

eToro is one of the most popular crypto exchanges, and it's also one of the most regulated platforms you can join. It's top of our list of the best Bitcoin brokers because it's got a few unique features that make a difference. Apart from providing users access to over 40 popular cryptos, it also provides access to Forex, over 1600 stocks, and other commodities.

The platform became popular because of its unique trade copy tools that allow users to copy the trades made by experienced investors. It was founded in 2007, and its user base grew to over 25 million, where it sits right now. The platform is available in 140 countries worldwide, and it's fully regulated by the FCA, CySEC, and multiple governments.

eToro In Detail

Minimum Trade

It takes only a few minutes to create an account on eToro, and it can be completed on-site or using the eToro app. After you've created an account, you can start trading cryptos once you place a minimum deposit of $10. The exchange allows you to load your account using many different payment options, including bank transfer, PayPal, credit card, etc.

Fees

Every crypto broker comes with trading fees, but eToro has the lowest fees. It's got a 1% fee on buying and selling cryptos, no commission on ETF trades, and zero transaction fees.

Digital Wallet Support

eToro has its crypto wallet that allows you to store your digital tokens directly. You can download the wallet on your phone and use the app to trade cryptos on the go. The minimum transaction is $125, and the maximum is $10,000. In addition, you can connect your eToro wallet to another digital wallet and transfer tokens directly from one to another.

PROS:

Easy to use

CopyTrader feature

Low fees

Users get access to helpful material

CONS:

Not available in all states

High non-trading fees

2. Pionex - Automated Trading Platform

Pionex is a trading platform that uses automation to make buying and selling cryptos almost effortless. It's one of the best Bitcoin brokers, especially for traders who don't have time to monitor crypto prices in real-time. You can create an account for free in minutes and then choose one of 18 available custom trading bots, each programmed to approach trading cryptos from a different angle.

Some bots buy low and sell high; others spot futures and help you set up a stable passive income. Moreover, every trade you make comes with a super-low fee of 0.05%, and you can take control of the trading at any time. Traders with more than $300,000 on their accounts gain access to the Market Maker program, which drops their fees to zero.

Pionex in Detail

Bot Selection

Out of the 18 available bots, 12 are free. Each trading bot is fully customized for a specific type of crypto trading. None of them require any manual input to work. According to the current market conditions, the bots are pre-defined in many categories, including grid trading, leveraged trading, dollar-cost averaging, rebalancing, and others.

Fees

Pionex comes with a maker-taker fee, meaning that you have to pay a percentage every time you buy or sell a token. Both fees are set to 0.05% of the trade value, and they are billed after the trade is completed. Traders with over $300,000 worth of cryptos don't have to pay any fees.

Security

The platform is backed by multiple funds that add over $10 million. It also has the MSB license given by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a financial body under the US government designed to prevent fraud and money laundering. The site also has some kind of encryption, but the details are held in secrecy to avoid potential data theft.

PROS:

12 free bots

Super-low transaction fees

Great mobile app

Automated trading

CONS:

You can't load the account with fiat currencies

3. Coinbase - Our Top-Rated Crypto Trading Platform

Coinbase is among the best Bitcoin brokers because it's one of the best-designed crypto exchanges that give you access to hundreds of digital assets. It's got plenty of features to make your crypto trading much easier and more accessible. For example, the Coinbase Earn feature allows you to earn digital currencies while completing tasks.

The platform is trendy among beginners because it's easy to master and gives users access to plenty of educational material to help them get the most out of the platform. Coinbase also comes in a mobile app version that allows you to trade digital currencies, stocks, futures, and other assets. Every trade comes with at least 0.5% fees, but more significant sums of money have lower costs.

Coinbase in Detail

Large Selection of Cryptos

Coinbase offers one of the most impressive collections of cryptos, NFTs, and other digital assets. Users from the US have access to over 60 popular cryptos, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coins, and many others. New cryptos are added to the offer, but remember to check which ones are available before making your first deposit.

Built-in Education Center

The platform goes a long way when it comes to user education. It offers an impressive set of educational tools and resources that help users master crypto trading and make some money. That includes details on every available crypto, and users get real-time notifications about all news related to the world of cryptocurrencies. Moreover, if you complete all tutorials on Coinbase Earn, you can get up to $100 free cryptos.

Fees

Coinbase has two different marketplaces. The regular marketplace is ideal for beginner traders, while the Coinbase Pro version is aimed at veterans. The fees vary from one platform to the other, calculated according to the order value. For example, the smallest order of $10 comes with a $0.99 fee. On the other hand, orders valued at over $200 come with a 1,49% fee. You have to pay for the maker and taker fees as well, but the maximum is only 0.50%.

PROS:

Easy to use

Great mobile app version

The ability to earn free cryptos

Access to educational material

CONS:

Higher fees than other marketplaces

Poor customer support

4. Crypto.com - Our Best Mobile App Bitcoin Broker

There are many reasons why you should consider starting your crypto-trading career on Crypto.com. First of all, the platform has one of the most impressive digital currencies and other assets offers. The basic trading options include over 250 digital tokens, access to an NFT marketplace, stocks, commodities, and other assets.

If that's not enough, the platform also comes with an excellent mobile app that makes buying and selling cryptos even easier. The platform went live in 2016, and it has kept growing ever since. It's currently available in over 90 countries, and it's arguably one of the best crypto exchanges available. The only part that might turn people away from joining Crypto.com is the relatively high trading fees of 0.40%. However, that's a price millions of users are willing to pay in exchange for an excellent app and other features.

Crypto.com in Detail

Minimum Trade

Crypto.com is one of the best Bitcoin brokers because it allows trades as low as $1. That gives beginners a chance to practice trading Bitcoin and other digital assets without risking a lot of money.

Fees

The fees for trading cryptos on the platform vary depending on how you fund your account. For example, if you load your account using a debit/credit card, the fees are 2.99%. When trading Bitcoin, each transaction will cost you 0.0004 BTC, which might be something worth considering before you join.

Mobile App

Crypto.com's mobile app is one of the best on the market. It's hugely popular among US traders, and it's one of the best-rated crypto apps on the market. In addition, you can connect over 15 different wallets directly to the platform, which allows you to save some money on transaction fees.

PROS:

Over 250 crypto assets

Low fees for cash transfers

Ease of use

CONS:

High fees on credit and debit purchases

No crypto-to-crypto trading

5. Interactive Brokers - Our Best Platform For Experienced Traders

Interactive Brokers isn't as popular as the other crypto marketplaces on our list. Still, it's an excellent choice for experienced traders. It's a complex trading platform that allows users to buy and sell various assets on over 135 global markets. That includes everything from options to futures, forex, cryptos, etc.

The platform's desktop version is highly detailed and provides users with access to all kinds of assets and trading options. It's easy to use, but the many options and complex information may be too much for beginners. The interactive broker's education tab has plenty of resources that can help you become better at trading digital assets, including the Trader's Academy, which has over 57 courses you can use to develop trading skills.

Interactive Brokers in Detail

Interactive Brokers Offerings

Interactive Brokers has one of the most expansive offers out there. Many professional traders consider it the best Bitcoin broker because it makes it easy to transfer money made on cryptos to other assets, such as stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, and more. You can use it to purchase bonds and invest in Forex, futures, options, and many other international marketplaces.

Mobile App

The Interactive Brokers app is as comprehensive and well-designed as the desktop website version. Users can access all trading options and get real-time updates on current markets. Moreover, you can use it to deposit paper checks directly to your account by taking a photo of the check. Lastly, the app comes with state-of-the-art security features designed to keep your investments safe at all times.

Fees

The fees vary greatly depending on the commodity or asset you're trading. For example, futures will cost you up to $0.85 depending on the asset, while options will cost you $0.65 per contract. All fees are paid with a small fraction of the cryptos you're trading when trading cryptos.

PROS:

Access to a vast range of assets

Low margin rates

Easy to use features

Great mobile app version

CONS:

Too complicated for beginners

What To Look For When Choosing a Crypto Exchange?





There are many cryptocurrency exchanges you can join. Still, the sad reality is that most of them are riddled with scammers and other dangers. When choosing a crypto exchange, there are some considerations you should take into account before spending a single dollar.

The most important things to consider are:

Security

Fees

Regulations and licenses

Transparency

Make sure that you compare the features of multiple platforms to find the one that suits your needs the most. The best Bitcoin brokers we covered above are all good in their way. It's the smallest of details that make all the difference.

Best Bitcoin Brokers - Conclusion

If you're looking for the best Bitcoin brokers, all of the options on our list are worth giving a try. Remember that cryptocurrencies are incredibly volatile, so do your research and time every trade to minimize risks. All of the platforms on our list allow you to fund your accounts using Bitcoin, and if you have some, you can start expanding your trading options right away.