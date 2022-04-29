Police have launched a fresh appeal to help solve the mystery of a man’s disappearance from Glasgow two decades ago.
Joseph Connelly has not been seen since April 2002 and has not been in touch with his family, who say they are tormented by his absence.
Mr Connelly attended a family wedding in Letterkenny in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, 6 April, 2002 where he was described as unusually subdued.
He returned to Glasgow with his brother and went to his home address on Calder Street on the city’s Southside, but has not been seen since.
Mr Connelly, who was 50 at the time, was known to travel extensively and it was not unusual for him to be out of contact with family for long spells.
However, he would also contact family members around landmark dates such as birthdays and Christmas.
He was reported missing after Christmas 2002 when he did not do so. Extensive enquiries were carried out at the time but Joseph currently remains missing.
Now officers have renewed the appeal more than 20 years after he last seen.
Mr Connelly was known to travel
In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Joseph’s sister Caroline Armour said: “Not knowing where Joseph is or what happened to him is torment, and we cannot begin to describe the pain and anguish we have felt since he disappeared twenty years ago.
“We continue to hope that one day we will receive information that could help us bring Joseph home.”
Detective Sergeant Ally Donaldson said: “Joseph was 50 when last seen and would recently have turned 70-years-old.
“His family continue to look for information about where he is or what may have happened to him to give them closure.
“Our enquiries continue and we are reviewing material available from previous enquiries carried out.
“While we do this, I would urge anyone who knew Joseph or believes they may have information to get in touch.
“Even if what you know seems trivial or insignificant, please get in touch with us as every piece of information could help us piece together what happened to Joseph and where he may be.”
Any information can be passed to police by calling 101.
