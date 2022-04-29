Hillwalkers and climbers have been warned of a months-long disruption to a Ben Nevis route due to a significant forestry operation. 

Work will get underway from the start of May and will continue until March next year in Leanachen Forest on the north side of the Munro. 

Mountaineering Scotland confirmed access to Carn Mor Dearg will also be affected by the operation. 

Preparation works will take place between May to August, before the felling of trees in the forest from September to January. 

Delays can be expected in accessing the forest tracks with occasional full or half-day closures. 

Capacity at the North Face car park will also be affected as the work is being carried out. 

HeraldScotland:

A spokesman for FLS said: “We apologise in advance for any inconvenience and will update with further information on exact timings and specifics as our plans formulate.

"However, we would ask visitors to the forest over the summer to follow all safety signage and banksperson instructions should they be present within the forest setting.”

 

 

 