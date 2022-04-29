A body has been found in the search for a missing teenager from Aberdeenshire. 

An extensive search was launched for 16-year-old Bryce Grant, known as Forbes, after he was last seen in the River Ugie in Peterhead.

Officers, assisted by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Coastguards, used thermal imaging cameras during the search. 

A body was recovered from the river around 12.20pm on Friday. 

The family of Bryce Grant has been made aware, but formal identification is yet to take place. 

Investigations are still ongoing. 