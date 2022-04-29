An internationally-renowned social enterprise dedicated to ending homelessness is being investigated by Scotland's charity watchdog.

Social Bite has raised millions to help eradicate rough-sleeping after high-profile visits from Hollywood stars such as George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio gave the organisation the platform to organise nationwide fundraising events.

Social Bite cafes ensure jobs for those forced to sleep rough while also offering a Pay it Forward system allowing customers to buy a hot meal or drink for homeless individual to claim.

The Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) confirmed an investigation was underway.

The Times reports that Jane Bruce, Social Bite’s former chief executive officer for Scotland, had lodged formal complaints to the body.

A spokesman for the OSCR said: “We have received concerns about this charity, which are currently being examined in the usual way, according to our published policies.”

Social Bite's chairman, Sir Andrew Cubie, said: ”We can confirm that we are in communication with OSCR relating to concerns they have received. In line with OSCR’s policy we are unable to provide any further information at this time.

“Under my chairmanship, Social Bite adheres to the highest levels of governance. In spite of the global pandemic, the charity has gone from strength to strength.”

He added that Social Bite's co-founder Josh Littlejohn was "incredibly well respected and well liked" by the team.