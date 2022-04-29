Conservative MP Neil Parish has rejected calls to stand down immediately while being the subject of investigations for allegedly watching pornography in the Commons chamber.
The MP for Tiverton and Honiton has also suggested he may have opened the video accidentally, before confirming he would stand down if he is found to be guilty.
The select committee chair said he would be continuing his “duties” as an MP for Tiverton and Honiton while “cooperating fully” with investigators after he had the Tory whip suspended on Friday.
He had earlier been revealed to be the subject of the allegations, ending days of speculation after the claims surfaced during a meeting of Tory MPs on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Tory MP suspended for watching pornography in Commons
Mr Parish, a 65-year-old farmer who chairs the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, said he had referred himself to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone over “an MP’s use of their mobile phone in Parliament”.
But he vowed to continue serving his constituents despite calls to resign or at least stop attending the Commons while under investigation.
“I will be cooperating fully with any investigation, and whilst it is ongoing I will continue to perform my duties as MP for Tiverton and Honiton,” he wrote on his website.
Later asked by broadcasters if he opened something in error in the Commons, he said: “I did, but let the inquiry look at that.”
Mr Parish said he will consider his position as an MP after the result of the investigation, telling reporters: “I will not remain if I am found guilty.”
He said he told his wife on Friday afternoon, adding: “Of course it’s embarrassing and it’s embarrassing for my wife and family, so that’s my main concern at the moment.”
