Hundreds of people gathered on Edinburgh’s Calton Hill as the Beltane Fire Festival returned after a two-year absence.

The Celtic ritual celebration, which had been taking place in its current form since 1988, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

It brings people together to revel in the birth of summer and the fertility of the land.

Beltane roughly translates as “bright fire” and, in ancient communities, fire was seen as a purifier and healer.

Farmers would also have driven their cattle between bonfires to cleanse and protect them before being put into the fields.

At Saturday night’s event, volunteers re-enacted the story of the May Queen, culminating in the lighting of a bonfire at midnight.

Tom Watton, chairman of the Beltane Society Board, said “Bringing the Beltane Fire Festival back to Calton Hill after two years away has been a labour of love.

"I want to extend my thanks to every one of our many volunteers who give their time and passion to bring the Beltane story to life.”