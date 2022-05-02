This article is supplied by Blue Ribbon Group and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald.

Meeting new people is a pleasant experience until that perfect picture they usually paint to present themselves in the best way turns out to be completely false. And here is where we always tell ourselves if only we knew better at that time, we could have made different choices about how we interacted with them.

The only way you can make the correct decision about any person that you let into your life, especially those close to your family is to make a background check. We made a list of the best background check services that will get you into details about the person’s history regarding the property they own, any type of criminal records, possible relatives, and everything else to their vehicle information.

Best Background Check Sites

Truthfinder: Best Background Check Service For Specialised Data; Editor's Choice InstantCheckmate: Popular For Criminal Records & Background Screening Intelius: Best For Finding Social Media Accounts & Locating Someone US Search: Best budget background Search Company For Professionals

#1. Truthfinder: Best Background Check Service For Specialised Data; Editor's Choice

Features

While most companies that do background checks often rely on public records and provide information that is already outdated, Truthfinder uses the most advanced methods to get the latest data available. They can supply you with all the personal information, aliases, education and jobs, even relatives of the person you are interested in being researched.

Truthfounder even has a feature that does a dark web scan. This is what is known to be the most terrifying place on the internet where most people can get their identity stolen without being aware of it. Stolen identities are dangerous because they can harm your public records.

With having access to so much personal information, safety and security are always the primal concern. The good news is that Truthfidenr respects this fairly well.

Pros

Services are available on mobile phones through Android and iOS app

Monthly membership has unlimited reports

Advanced search option with a lot of filters criteria to give refined results

Information reports are up-to-date

Dark web scan option

Cons

Pop up ads on the page

Downloading reports requires extra payment

What do we like about Truthfinder?





One of their most surprising aspects is the ability to detect possible relationships using their advanced logarithm. This includes a set of links about any news stories, Wikipedia pages, blogs, social media, and personal websites that are related to the person you are looking for.

The exceptional site’s user interface is good-looking, easy to navigate, and reliable, guiding you through each step in the process. Most users’ favourite feature is the ability to look at a person by their email address or phone number, which is important for those people who want to do research on someone they met on a dating app.

How Much Does It Cost?





Truthfinder offers a subscription model of payment which includes membership with all features included for a cost of $29 per month. This is far more advantageous than overpaying the reports individually since you can get discounts of $24 every month if you make the payment in advance. Also, there are different memberships for reverse phone lookups that cost only $5 per month.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Truth finder

Customer Service

Truthfinder offers excellent customer service support with a live representative on weekdays from 7am to 7pm Pacific time, meaning there are a full 12 hours of support at your disposal every weekday, which is surprisingly a lot more than what other similar services have to offer.

Even though TruthFinder still has no weekend or late-night support, there is a FAQ section that includes all the necessary helpful information.

#2. InstantCheckmate: Popular For Criminal Records & Background Screening

Features

You need an instant background check on something and you don’t have that much time to wait for the results as many other sites tend to take forever to collect it all together? Instant Checkmate stays true to its name, making it all instant and as fast as possible.

Instant Checkmate acts like your real mate that always has your back to find out if someone is a felon, a sex offender, or a former inmate in your neighborhood. You can get immediate access to a person’s criminal and arrest records or any related court documents, their real identity including age and address, or other aliases.

Everything you research is completely confidential between you and Instant Checkmate. Every report is secured with a 128 encrypted connection along with verified Norton protection.

Pros

Pleasing user interface with a variety of search options

Unlimited reports with a subscription

An extensive amount of public information through a single search

$1 five-day-trial

Includes a social media research

Provides civil judgment and police records

Cons

No option for purchasing individual reports

The subscription gets automatically renewed

What do we like about InstantCheckmate?





Compared to other similar search tools, you can get a huge range of data with only little-known details about the person. You can look up someone based on their name, city, and region using their search engine interface to do any kind of background check even with no technical expertise.

All the information provided is on a federal level, meaning you don’t have to jump from one platform to another trying to collect the information yourself since everything you need can be reported to you in a single place.

How Much Does It Cost?





There are two subscription plans for you to choose from; both will give you access to unlimited reports. The company charges a one-month subscription every 30 days and a three-month subscription every 90 days.

One of their most favorable features is the trial service that costs only $1 for five days. This is something that everyone can afford to try their service before getting an actual subscription plan.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Instant Checkmate

Customer Service

One of the most exceptional features of Instant Checkmate is impeccable customer care. They are available from 7am to 7pm PST Monday to Friday to answer any kind of questions you have by reaching them out through their toll-free number.

#3. Intelius: Best For Finding Social Media Accounts & Locating Someone

Features

Intelius excels in having the widest range of information available. With their 15-year history, they have accumulated a database with more than 20 billion public records consisting of the most substation reports at their disposal. This fairly includes diverse histories, civil judgments, public arrest records, sex offender archives, and much more to meet every client’s requirements.

To help you better navigate through your inner subject circle and discover more connections, they have created interactive tools that will give you the desired results with a single click of a button. The site uses graphs and dots that will help you see how things are connected.

Pros

Affordable subscription with fee and trial period

Low price for a premier membership

Easy-to-use and comprehensive interface

Very responsive customer care service and support

Highly detailed results for affordable prices

Available on a mobile app for Android and iOS users

Cons

No major cons

What do we like about Intelius?





You aren’t obligated to commit to a lengthy subscription service if you perform countless searches in a month, but if you want to pay on a lookup and enjoy their unlimited searches you have the choice of signing up to their Intelius Premier program. Further, you may pull a rapport on an individual’s statewide or nationwide criminal history for less than the cost of a full-online background check.

Another good thing about Intelius is that it won’t hold back search results before you make your payment, meaning you can take advantage of their free search option to view bare-bones records. This way you are able to see what you are actually paying for, ensuring you that there’s no risk of spending your hard-earned money on fruitless lookups.

How Much Does It Cost?





Unlimited general background searches come with only $22,86 and $19,43 per month making it indisputably the lowest-priced background check option you can get. Subscription costs stay the same even if you request a straightforward criminal record check. Moreover, Intelius gives a free trial period for just $1,99 for unlimited background check searches.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Intelius

Customer Service

Intelius’ customer care team is praised for its responsiveness to clients’ messages. They work every business day from 7am to 4am providing fast and swift assistance to their clients.

#4. US Search: Best budget background Search Company For Professionals

Features

Unlike many other background check platforms, US Search doesn’t put up a paywall in front of the search results meaning you’ll be able to see the list so you can find the right person. Reports contain basic information like names of the family members, owned property, past addresses, and any kind of criminal records if there are ones.

They can also include any known phone numbers, email addresses, and social media so you can link with the person you are searching for, making this feature particularly useful if you are looking to reconnect with lost relatives or old friends.

US Search compiles its reports from various different sources to produce a strong and comprehensive report. The company cleverly chooses and adapts different data sources all in one shot to return results to their clients as quickly as possible.

Pros

Well-organised data containing very detailed information

Research is available even without a membership

Printing reports are free

Affordable prices and discounts

Cons

Not enough marriage and divorce data

What do we like about US Search?





Their easy and simple interface makes finding people happen within minutes. Moreover, the in-depth information revealed on people and properties is far more effective than any individual can generate on their own.

How Much Does It Cost?





US Search has a flexible approach when it comes to pricing as it allows the customers to choose between purchasing single one-off reports when they need or signing up for a subscription plan that suits their budget. In terms of these subscription plans, customers can enroll in a monthly structure at $19,95 or get a slight discount for choosing a three-month total of $49,99.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of US Search

Customer Service

US Search’s main form of customer support comes in a vast FAQ page covering all the most commonly asked questions, and various information on any difficulties users oftentimes face.

If you are facing any problems you can send a request to their customer service that gives instant assistance. There is an open line available at any time to call one of their representatives and get more profound info.

#5. People Finders

Pros

Search functions are straightforward - you can research by name, address, email, and phone number

A lot of free information

One-time purchases and subscription offers

Available on a mobile app for Android and iOS

3 day trial for an affordable price on people search and background check services

Cons

Member cancelation fee costs $2.95

What do we like about People Finders?





It’s more than certain that People Finders stands out from the rest of the competition for having an extremely affordable three-day trial offer, easy-to-use single report options, and a convenient mobile app that works swiftly so you can do your research wherever you are.

We can safely say that People Finders’ legit nature was proven numerous times for having a flawless track record. The service is safe to use for personal purposes but also is a great option if you want to perform basic research for a potential employee including a large assortment of tests that can give you all kinds of information you want to know.

How Much Does It Cost?





One-time searches come in costs of $3.95 for a reverse phone lookup, $1.95 for a people search report, and $39.95 for background check report.

Features

The search criteria is pretty straightforward and only requires you to enter a person’s first and last name in the box, alongside their place of residence. For a more refined search, you also have an option to add more details like their middle name, age range, or birthday date and wait for a thorough report.

Almost all the people research engines offer this type of service, but People Finders puts a little different spin on it. Their handy iOS and Android apps can automatically scan any unknown number that calls you and download your information about the owner in a matter of minutes.

Their reverse phone lookup service reviews and reports all kinds of information about the unknown phone number’s owner.

Customer Service

PeopleFinders’ customer support is mostly praised for giving extended support even available during weekends. You can reach out to them anytime between 7am to 6pm PTS on weekdays and 7am to 3:30pm PTS on weekends.

Don’t like talking to agents? You can find helpful resources and billing information on their “Help Center” page.

#6. PeopleLooker

Pros

Unlimited searches available

The mobile app gives searches on the go

Transparent in background search operations

Low subscription beginning as low as $20 per month

Cons

Certain information requires extra charges

What do we like about PeopleLooker?





It’s not easy to do anything online without being slightly exposed to it. Luckily, PeopleLooker is completely confidential, assuring maximum safety and privacy. On top of that, the site is very clear how they collect and use the information and how their customers should manage them as well.

The most comforting part of all is that PeopleLooker offers subscription cancellation at any time by just contacting their customer service via phone or email. The customer will provide you with other possibilities on how you can make the most of their services the next time you come around.

How Much Does It Cost?





PeopleLooker gives you a free seven day trial for just $1 to test their services. Once you sign in for a plan, whether it is one month or three, you are about to get the same functionality. Keep in mind that paying for three months upfront can be 30% cheaper.

Features

All the advanced features in one place including the accuracy of the data, the level of detail, and the ease through the process represent PeopleLooker in being one of the best background check services on the internet.

The site does a pretty decent job of finding any person with only limited information. You can also use the site for screening any potential love interests especially in the online dating world where people are known for creating fake profiles.

Customer Service

PeopleLooker can give you any kind of assistance every day of the week from 6am until 11:30pm EST. If you aren’t able to contact them during their working hours, you can get support through email or through their website tool. You can also get in touch with their assistants on Facebook and Twitter.

#7. BeenVerified

Pros

A simple search can turn comprehensive reports

Excellent customer support

Membership plans come with lots of benefits for the users

Best quality mobile application

Cons

The search engine sometimes takes a little bit longer

What do we like about BeenVerified?





You can easily access BeenVerified anywhere from a desktop computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. No matter where you browse from, you can easily locate the search bar where you only need to type the person’s name, phone number, or any known address.

The site provides a smooth and fast search process that doesn’t take more than a few minutes to be completed. BeenVerified gives you unlimited access to all kinds of public records even with a little piece of information. The membership fee is nowhere near what those legal officers or other types of experts charge for carrying out a single search.

How Much Does It Cost?





One month subscription on BeenVerified would cost you $22.86, on the other hand, the more convenient option is the three-month subscription of at least $14.86 per month which allows you to save at least 50% from the normal price. Each plan will give you access to both background check reports and the reverse searches without any restrictions.

Features

Moving into a new neighborhood? Do you want to know how safe it is and what kind of people take residence there? There is nothing simpler than inputting your address in their search box and getting access to all the details about the property, ownership history, even possible sex offenders that might live nearby.

You can even search using people’s full names, and if your desired person doesn’t pop up, you can include various other details you have on hand.

Customer Service

The friendly and responsive customer service team is more than happy to assist you with any questions concerning billing or the search process, even on difficulties about understanding the report. You can simply send them an email and they will automatically open a ticket on your request. If you are in a hurry, their phone lines are toll-free and open 24/7.

#8. GoodHire

Pros

Most effective for employment verification

Simple to use interface

Great customer support

Cons

Separate fees for background checks in some states

What do we like about GoodHire?





GoodHire is capable of delivering blazingly fast and accurate background checks, and the most obvious benefit of using their software is how easy to navigate it really is. All you have to do is enter the candidate’s name and email and the site’s metrics will perform all the work to deliver you the results faster than any other software services guarantee.

At the end of the day, you have nearly every type of background check that any business owner would need before hiring someone.

How Much Does It Cost?





GoodHire offers three types of subscriptions including a Basic background check for $29.00, Standard for $59.99, and Premium that comes for $79.99. Some of the add-on services can require an extra fee, so you should take a look at their pricing page for a complete list of their costs.

Features

Designed to help small businesses in their HR department, GoodHire runs federally compliant back with all the necessary standards including EEOC and FCRA. Setting a background check is extremely easy, so instead of getting a high-level overview of the job’s candidate’s criminal history, you can dive into past charges or any court cases.

Customer Service

GoodHire’s representatives are highly efficient in troubleshooting any issues and can give you a hand on whatever concern you have while using their services. Plus they offer a carefully conducted FAQ section where there’s a good chance that you’ll be able to find all your answers there without needing any additional contact support.

#9. RentPrep

Pros

No subscription or monthly fees

Managing multiple properties from a single account

Promotional discount codes

Hand-on customer service

Cons

No refund policy available

What do we like about RentPrep?





What makes RentPrep stand out from the rest is the fact that they don’t offer a fee-gGuarantee policy, meaning you won’t be charged any sign-up, monthly or annual fees and you don’t have to sign up for any contracts. You just have to pay for the reports you order and that’s it.

In addition, they offer an active blog featuring useful rental-related content, rich podcast selection, and a dedicated support team that constantly expands on the knowledge of any product they offer. Even though the company won’t have a refund policy, there are various discounts in the form of promotional codes you can receive once you subscribe to their monthly newsletter.

How Much Does It Cost?





Considering the additional features they give to property owners, RentPrep ranks amongst the most affordable platforms. Their RentPrep background check package costs $18.95 per applicant, and their SmartMove comes for $38 per applicant which is the lowest pricing of any company on the list.

Features

RenPrep was created for the sole purpose of providing quality service to those small landlords who, unlike the large property management companies, don’t have the luxury to choose the wrong tenants. RentPrep isn’t a data company that makes instant reports; instead, they hire, and train certified screeners whose mission is to deliver comprehensive reports using the highest level screening practices.

The RentPrep platform offers two types of reports including SmartMove full credit report and RentPrep background check. They offer eviction data, notices on bankruptcies or tax liens and address history, homeland security, and sex offender background checks.

Customer Service

Users can choose from a variety of customer service channels that include live chat, email, and phone services. And best of all is the fact that it has a phone service available five days a week, from 9am to 5pm EST. While their other support channels work on weekends too from 10am to 3pm EST.

#10. PeopleSmart

Pros

Search results are organised and structured

Professional data aggregate from various reputable sources

Users can monitor record changes and get updates

Comprehensive interface

Cons

Competitive pricing with their subscription

What do we like about PeopleSmart?





PeopleSmart plays really smart for offering free services to the public so you won’t have to sign up for a subscription right away. You can simply visit their website to conduct a basic background check on anyone you are curious about.

If you have any complaints and find yourself unsatisfied with their service, you can cancel your subscription at any time, their customer support will guide you towards the process and the possible refund program.

How Much Does It Cost?





PeopleSmart gives you an option to choose from three different subscription plans and enjoy their services. Each one of them has the same features but if you decide to subscribe to a longer-term you can get them for a significantly lower price.

One month subscription costs $19.95, three month subscription is $14.95 ($44.85 in total) and the 12 month subscription comes for only $9.95 ($119.40 in total).

Features

Calling themselves the “Internet’s next-generation people search engine”, PeopleSmart really made smart moves into creating the most advanced feature any customer could only wish for.

PeopleSmart works by aggregating more than a billion public records into their system. They also incorporate cutting-edge privacy technology to provide their members a safe and trustful way to ding specific information online.

Their services are widely used for the purpose of finding contact information, reverse phone lookups, personal background checks, social media network profiles, criminal records, and other publicly available information.

Customer Service

Their 24 hours a day available customer service is a real game-changer since there aren’t many services that offer this type of user accountability.

Conclusion: Try These Professional Background Screeners

We did our best to provide you with a list of the best background check services accessible on the internet.

