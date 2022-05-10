I’m a big fan of pulled salty ham and this a simple recipe for a classic ham hock terrine which has been pressed - perfect for a light lunch or a starter for a dinner party. Served with pickles and a mustard mayonnaise.

Ingredients

Serves 4-6

Terrine

2 x ham Hough’s

2 x cooked chicken breasts

1 x carrot – peeled

1 x celery – peeled

1 tbsp. Wholegrain mustard

Parsley – finely chopped handful

Cracked black pepper to taste

Mustard Mayonnaise

3 Tbsp. Mayonnaise

1 Tsp. Wholegrain mustard

Pickled Vegetables

250ml White wine vinegar

400ml water

200g sugar

Tarragon

Coriander seeds

Glass Kilner jars

Method

Place the ham hocks in a large pan with the stock ingredients. Cover them with cold water and set the pan over a high heat and bring to the boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, cook for 2 and a half to 3 hours or until the meat falls from the bone. Leave to cool in the pan.

Grease a 1-litre terrine mould or loaf tin with the oil, then line with cling film. Remove the hocks, then strain the stock through a fine sieve into a pan. Set aside.

Pick down the ham removing as much fat as possible. In a large bowl, mix the ham with the cooked chicken, mustard and parsley and a few turns of black pepper. Press the mixture into the prepared terrine mould.

Bring the reserved stock back to a rapid boil and reduce by half. You should have about 600ml liquid remaining. Remove from the heat. Pour enough of the stock over the ham just so it soaks through slightly. Tap terrine firmly on a hard surface to knock out air pockets, then cover with cling film. Press with a weight if you have something of similar size. Chill for 3-4 hrs or overnight

For the mayonnaise whisk this together with the mustard and chill until needed.

For the pickled vegetables place your prepared vegetables into your jars. Bring all of the pickling ingredients to the boil and pour this over your vegetables. Close the lid and seal immediately – they can be used the next day but the longer they are left the better. Once opened keep refrigerated.

When serving turn out the terrine, cut into portions and allow the ham hock to come up to room temperature. Serve with the pickles and mayonnaise!

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend