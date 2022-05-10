TAWNY ports aren't just for Christmas, folks. In fact, they can be ultra-flexible when the mercury rises, as long as you have access to a fridge or a bucket of ice. While I adore a room temperature tawny in the winter, they rapidly become heavy and claggy in the heat of summer, but thankfully this wonderful style of wine is even better chilled.

Tawny port is basically a port that's been aged for many years in casks, sacrificing their dark colour to the wood but gaining vanilla, nuts and toffee fudge flavours in the process. While it will annoy anyone from Portugal for whom the subject becomes as touchy as the Falklands is to the Argentinians, I tend to include most of the New World ports under the same ‘tawny’ banner. I do that simply because the style is the same and, sensitivities aside, the wine shelves are confusing enough for shoppers. Tawny is a style as far as I'm concerned.