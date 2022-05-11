Ashrua is a traditional Turkish dessert also referred to as Noah’s Ark Pudding. Legend has it that as supplies were running low on the Ark, Noah took everything he had left in his stores and mixed everything together to make a sweet, savoury and satisfying meal. Noah must have been thinking just like us, how can I use all the stuff at the back of my cupboards?

Because we have been enjoying making recipes from cuisines from all over the world, I suspect we have plenty of spices and odds and ends that will go out of date if we don’t use them up. Nuts can go rancid easily. I’ve been into my cupboards to create this combination, adapted from my Crunchie Munchie recipe in Easy Peasy Sweetie Pie to make a granola style version. You can substitute ingredients as you fancy, using dried dates or apricots as well. Either way, with a huge dollop of Greek yoghurt and a selection of fresh fruit, this makes a very satisfying breakfast. Very nice as a mid- morning nibble too.